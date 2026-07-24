Himachal Landslide: 13 Passengers Killed As Cab Gets Trapped Under Debris In Lahaul-Spiti

At least 13 people were killed and one sustained injuries after a taxi with passengers came under debris due to a landslide. This incident was reported in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul-Spiti district on Friday.

Rescue operations were underway at the site, located near Kadu Nala on the Udaipur-Pangi road.

Deputy Commissioner Kiran Badana told reporters that 15 people were travelling in the Tata Sumo when the accident occurred. The vehicle was reportedly headed towards Pangi Valley after the Udaipur-Killar road, which had been shut a day earlier due to landslides.

"We have requested the Chamba and Lahaul Spiti District Magistrates to expedite relief operations. Police and rescue teams are also present at the spot," Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Janak Raj, who is an MLA from Bharmour, was reported as saying.

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Passengers Resumed Journey After Road Reopened

Officials noted that the passengers had been stranded in Tindi after the Udaipur-Killar road was blocked due to earlier landslides. After the route reopened on Friday, they resumed their journey towards Pangi Valley.

However, the taxi was struck by a landslide near Kadu Nala before it could reach its destination, burying the vehicle under debris.

Bharmour MLA Janak Raj said the Deputy Commissioners of Chamba and Lahaul-Spiti had been directed to expedite rescue and relief operations. Police, disaster response personnel and local administration teams remain deployed at the site.

Authorities said the identities of all the victims are being verified. Preliminary information suggests that most of those travelling in the vehicle were residents of Pangi Valley.

Search and rescue operations were continuing at the site, with officials saying more details would be released once the operation is completed.

Heavy Rainfall Disrupts Himachal

The incident comes amid persistent heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh, which has triggered widespread disruptions across the state.

According to the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC), more than 130 roads remain closed, while 64 power transformers have been affected. Mandi is the worst-hit district with 50 road closures, followed by Sirmaur (23), Shimla (20), Chamba (18), Kullu (12), Kangra (6), Lahaul and Spiti (5), and one road each in Bilaspur and Una.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast continued rainfall over the next few days. A yellow alert is in effect for isolated parts of the state from July 24 to 26, while an orange alert is in effect from July 27 to 29, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall.

The SEOC has decided to conduct Familiarisation Exercises (FAMEX) in the municipal corporation areas of Shimla, Mandi and Dharamshala to strengthen disaster preparedness in anticipation of the forecast.

Observations from the exercises will be shared with the concerned departments for further action.

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