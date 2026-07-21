Sikkim Tunnel Landslide: Seven People Killed, Rescue Operations On To Evacuate Trapped Workers

Seven people were killed and about 27 workers are trapped inside an under-construction tunnel in Sikkim's Namchi district after a landslide blocked its entrance and triggered a suspected gas leak on Monday afternoon, as per report in PTI.

District Collector Anupa Tamling said the exact number of workers trapped inside the Samardung tunnel was still being verified and could be higher or lower than the current estimate.

Officials said the rescue operation had been hampered by the presence of gas inside the tunnel. Several rescuers reportedly experienced dizziness and lost consciousness while trying to reach the trapped workers.

The gas is suspected to be naturally seeping from underground strata or rock formations disturbed by the landslide, they added.

Tamling said the district administration received a distress call at around 3.40 pm, following which rescue teams were rushed to the site. "It is estimated that 21 workers employed by contractor Patel Engineering and six from NHPC are trapped inside the tunnel. Teams from the National Disaster Response Force, the State Disaster Response Force, the district police and the Fire and Emergency Services are carrying out the rescue operation. A specialised team from neighbouring West Bengal has also joined the effort with gas-protection equipment for rescuers," she said, as quoted by PTI.

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Tamling added that methane exposure, the tunnel's narrow passage and poor visibility were making the rescue operation increasingly difficult. She said the administration's immediate priority was to rescue the trapped workers. A detailed investigation into the incident would be conducted later.

Ambulances have been stationed at the site, while rescuers wearing gas masks and other protective equipment are continuing efforts to reach the workers, officials said, as reported by PTI.

Patel Engineering was constructing the tunnel as part of NHPC's adit works for the Teesta Stage VI Hydroelectric Power Project, they added.

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(with inputs from PTI)



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