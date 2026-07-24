'Intolerable And Unacceptable': Luis De La Fuente Slams Argentina's Behaviour After World Cup Final

Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente has condemned Argentina's conduct following the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, describing the scenes after the final whistle as "intolerable and unacceptable" after clashes broke out at MetLife Stadium following Spain's 1-0 win after extra time over the defending champions.

Speaking on Spanish television after reviewing footage of the incidents, De la Fuente said he had initially been unaware of the confrontation as he was celebrating Spain's triumph with his players. However, he made it clear that the behaviour he later witnessed had no place in football.

"At that moment I was not aware of what had happened, because I was celebrating with the players, but what took place after the end of the match cannot be accepted under any circumstances," De la Fuente said.

"What we saw is intolerable and unacceptable. Players of this calibre, led by a great coach, must also have felt bad when they saw those actions. These are scenes unbefitting of football."

The Spain coach also praised his own squad for keeping their composure despite the tense scenes.

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"I would like to praise the conduct of our players in the face of this type of assault and provocation, as they kept their composure and behaved with sportsmanship until the end," he added.

The melee erupted as Spain's players celebrated on the pitch, with Argentina defender Nahuel Molina appearing to strike Spain captain Rodri in the stomach. Eric Garcia intervened, sparking a mass confrontation involving players and coaching staff from both teams.

Leandro Paredes was also at the centre of the altercation, as he appeared to grab Eric García by the throat before wrestling substitute Gavi to the ground. Thiago Almada also became involved before officials and staff separated the players, with FIFA subsequently opening a disciplinary investigation.

The fiery conclusion followed an intensely physical 120-minute contest. Spain's midfield worked to limit Lionel Messi's influence by cutting off passing lanes and restricting his time on the ball, leading to growing frustration among Argentina's players as the match wore on.

Argentina were also reduced to 10 men for extra time after Enzo Fernández was sent off for a second bookable offence in second-half stoppage time.

Spain eventually secured a 1-0 victory after extra time thanks to Ferran Torres' decisive goal. The European side controlled much of the possession throughout the contest, with Argentina staying in the game courtesy a series of crucial saves from their goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez. Torres' breakthrough ensured Spain lifted the FIFA World Cup for only the second time in the nation's history.

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