Will Lionel Messi Play for Argentina Again? Reports Reveal Retirement Plan

Has Lionel Messi played his final match for Argentina? The question has lingered since Spain's 1-0 victory over Argentina in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final last Sunday.

The defeat ended Messi's bid for a second World Cup title despite another tournament, in which he scored eight goals and provided four assists. His tally of 21 World Cup goals is the second-highest in the competition's history.

While the final was widely expected to be his last World Cup appearance, uncertainty remains over whether the Argentina captain will play another international match before bringing his illustrious career to a close.

Also Read: Lionel Messi's World Cup 'Last Dance' Ends In Heartbreak As Spain Deny Argentina In 2026 Final

However reports in Argentina media are now shedding light on what the next few months for Messi and the team could look like.

Several reports published in the Argentina press claim that the former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain will continue to represent Argentina for the next few months. According to the reports Messi wants a smooth transition for the squad.

It has been further been reported that the Argentina Football Association is planning to organise a high-profile farewell for La Pulga. This report by BeIN Sports claim that the farewell game will allow fans to say good bye to their beloved footballer in a grand manner.

Also Read: Donald Trump's Role In FIFA Red Card Row May Draw Official Complaint From Norway

Messi made his international debut in 2005 and has since played 207 matches netting 125 goals to becoming the team's most-capped player and its all-time leading goal-scorer. His twenty-year long career saw him win the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Copa America titles in 2021 and 2024 and 2022 Finalissima.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.