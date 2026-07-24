Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 2: India Schedule Today, Full Fixtures, Timings And Medal Events (July 24 IST)

After a promising opening day that saw Lovlina Borgohain secure India's first confirmed boxing medal and Putul Sonowal stun a reigning world champion in lawn bowls, India will look to build its medal tally on Day 2. Para powerlifting headlines Friday's action, while boxing, swimming and gymnastics also get underway in Glasgow.

India At Commonwealth Games 2026: Players To Watch Today

Jadumani Singh

Srihari Nataraj

Kasthuri Rajamani

Sudhir Kumar

Putul Sonowal

Commonwealth Games 2026 India Schedule Day 2:

India could win up to four medals in para powerlifting on Friday if favourites deliver, while the swimming, gymnastics and boxing competitions get underway.

India is expected to rely heavily on its para powerlifting squad for medals, with a host of lifters set to feature in the finals at the SEC Armadillo, Glasgow. Ashok Kumar Malik and Parmjeet Kumar will compete in the men's lightweight event, while Jaspreet Kaur and Suman Devi will line up in the women's lightweight final.

The boxing competition features Jadumani Singh leading the charge in the men's 55 kg category. His opening assignment is a Round of 32 clash against Scotland's Aaron Cullen at the SEC Centre.

Kasthuri Rajamani will be the one to watch in the women's heavyweight category, followed by Sudhir and Jhandu Kumar in the men's heavyweight final, which is scheduled to begin after midnight (IST).

Commonwealth Games 2026 India Day 2 Full Schedule: India's Medal Events Today

Gymnastics Schedule

2:30 p.m. – Tapeshwarnath Das, Swathish KP, Tapan Mohanty and Yogeshwar Singh will compete in the men's team and individual events.

– Tapeshwarnath Das, Swathish KP, Tapan Mohanty and Yogeshwar Singh will compete in the men's team and individual events. 10:00 p.m. – India's gymnasts compete in the men's team final, which is a medal event.

Para Swimming Schedule

3:40 p.m. – RVVBK Budigina begins his men's 100m freestyle S13 campaign, with the final scheduled later in the day if he progresses.

– RVVBK Budigina begins his men's 100m freestyle S13 campaign, with the final scheduled later in the day if he progresses. 12:00 a.m. (July 25) – RVVBK Budigina returns for the men's 100m freestyle S13 final (if he secures qualification).

Swimming Schedule

3:56 p.m. – Srihari Nataraj takes part in the men's 50m backstroke heats, with the semi-finals set for later in the programme if he advances.

– Srihari Nataraj takes part in the men's 50m backstroke heats, with the semi-finals set for later in the programme if he advances. 12:29 a.m. (July 25) – Srihari Nataraj competes in the men's 50m backstroke semi-final (if he makes the cut).

Para Powerlifting Schedule

5:40 p.m. – Ashok Kumar Malik and Parmjeet Kumar compete in the men's lightweight final, with medals at stake.

– Ashok Kumar Malik and Parmjeet Kumar compete in the men's lightweight final, with medals at stake. 7:24 p.m. – Jaspreet Kaur and Suman Devi feature in the women's lightweight medal event.

– Jaspreet Kaur and Suman Devi feature in the women's lightweight medal event. 10:40 p.m. – Kasthuri Rajamani competes in the women's heavyweight medal event.

– Kasthuri Rajamani competes in the women's heavyweight medal event. 12:29 a.m. (July 25) – Jhandu Kumar and Sudhir Kumar compete in the men's heavyweight medal event.

Lawn Bowls Schedule

7:30 p.m. – Rupa Rani Tirkey and Pinki face South Africa's Thabelo Muvhango and Jacqui van Rensburg in the women's pairs sectional round two fixture.

Boxing Schedule

11:00 p.m. – Jadumani Singh begins India's boxing campaign with a men's 55 kg Round of 32 bout against Scotland's Aaron Cullen.

Friday's performances could significantly boost India's medal tally as several medal events and key qualification rounds unfold across Glasgow.

Note: All timings are listed in Indian Standard Time (IST) in chronological order. Events scheduled after midnight are considered part of the current day's schedule.

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