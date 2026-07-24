Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

CG Power Q1 Results: Profit Rises 16%, Revenue Up 14%; Shares Fall

The company said it will set up a brownfield manufacturing unit for switchgear and its Energy and Power Distribution (EPD) segment, along with another brownfield manufacturing unit in Nashik.

Read Time: 2 mins
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
CG Power Q1 Results: Profit Rises 16%, Revenue Up 14%; Shares Fall
Image: NDTV Profit/AI Generated

CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd reported a rise in consolidated net profit and revenue for the June quarter, even as operating margins came under pressure. The company also announced plans to set up new brownfield manufacturing units.

Consolidated net profit rose 16.3% year-on-year to Rs 313 crore in the quarter ended June, compared with Rs 269.2 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Revenue increased 14% to Rs 3,281 crore from Rs 2,878 crore a year earlier. The EBITDA rose 4.3% to Rs 397 crore from Rs 381 crore, while EBITDA margin contracted to 12.1% from 13.2% a year earlier.

Other income rose sharply to Rs 83.6 crore from Rs 28.3 crore, while tax expense increased to Rs 114.6 crore from Rs 96.9 crore.

CG Power Q1 Earnings Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 14% to Rs 3,281 crore versus Rs 2,878 crore
  • EBITDA up 4.3% to Rs 397 crore versus Rs 381 crore
  • EBITDA margin at 12.1% versus 13.2%
  • Net profit up 16.3% to Rs 313 crore versus Rs 269.2 crore
  • Other income at Rs 83.6 crore versus Rs 28.3 crore
  • Tax expense at Rs 114.6 crore versus Rs 96.9 crore

ALSO READ: Shriram Finance Q1 Results: Profit Rises 60%, NII Jumps 34% As Asset Quality Improves

Separately, the company said it will set up a brownfield manufacturing unit for switchgear and its Energy and Power Distribution (EPD) segment, along with another brownfield manufacturing unit in Nashik, to support its business requirements.

CG Power Share Price

CG Power's stock fell as much as 5.19% during the day to Rs 838.80 apiece on the NSE. It was trading 3.01% lower at Rs 857.20 per share as of 2:36 p.m.

ALSO READ: V-Mart Retail Q1 Results: Profit Jumps 40%, Margin Expands As Revenue Crosses Rs 1,000 Crore

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

Devshayani Ekadashi 2026: Date, Timings, Significance, Wishes, And Other Details

Devshayani Ekadashi 2026: Date, Timings, Significance, Wishes, And Other Details

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com