Jantar Mantar Protest: Supreme Court Agrees To Hear Pleas Against Police Action On Protesters

The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to urgently hear petitions alleging excessive police action against students protesting at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, with a Bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant scheduling the matter for hearing on Monday.

The matter was mentioned before a Bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V. Mohana by Senior Advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, who sought immediate judicial intervention, citing continued police action against protesters.

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Sankaranarayanan informed the Bench that the petitions had already been filed and assigned diary number 44078/2026.

Stressing the urgency, he said alleged police excesses against students were continuing on a daily basis and required immediate court intervention.

"We have filed a plea concerning the student protests. Diary number has been generated. There is urgency. Police excess is going against students. Something has to be done. The court is standing in between," the senior advocate submitted.

Responding to the request, Chief Justice Surya Kant said, "We will entertain," before directing that the matter be listed for hearing on Monday.

Sankaranarayanan told the court that the petitioners had waited until the pleas were formally registered before mentioning the matter.

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He also informed the Bench that the concerned states had been made parties to the petitions.

Reiterating the need for an expedited hearing, the senior advocate argued that the alleged use of excessive force by police against students was continuing unabated.

"There is urgency because this is happening on a daily basis. Police are using excessive force against children. It is just going on unabated. Some controls are necessary. The court stands between us and the police," he told the Bench.

The Supreme Court is now expected to examine the allegations of police action against student protesters when the matter comes up for hearing on Monday.

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