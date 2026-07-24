JNU Asks Students, Staff To Avoid Jantar Mantar Protest Site, Exercise Caution On Social Media

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Friday has issued an advisory asking students, faculty members, and staff to avoid protest gatherings at or around Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. The university has urged all members of its academic community to act responsibly, remain cautious, and give priority to their personal safety.

According to the advisory, "All stakeholders of JNU's epistemic community are advised to act responsibly and prioritize their personal safety. In accordance with the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India's directions on public demonstrations, you are requested to refrain from participating in or visiting gatherings at or around Jantar Mantar, New Delhi."

The notice also places emphasis on responsible use of social media. Students and staff have been cautioned against posting or sharing content that may violate applicable laws or the university's code of conduct. It warns that irresponsible online activity could result in legal consequences as well as disciplinary action by the institution.

"Please exercise responsibility on social media. Violations may invite legal consequences under applicable laws as well as disciplinary action under the University's code of conduct. You are also encouraged to uphold the values of academic responsibility and responsible citizenship," read the advisory.

The advisory came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that a bill containing provisions for strong action against paper leaks will be introduced in Parliament next week. In a video message, Modi also said the contours of the bill will be discussed at a meeting of the Union Cabinet to be held on Friday, where the proposed legislation will be finalised.

Students are participating in a peaceful protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar called by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Activist Sonam Wangchuk has also joined the protest and begun an indefinite hunger strike.

On Thursday, the Centre assured Wangchuk that no action would be taken against peaceful protesters. It also agreed to consider the protesters' key demands, including examination reforms and compensation for the families of students affected by the alleged NEET paper leak.

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