KEA UGNEET 2026 Extended Registration To July 30; More Details On Registration For Non-Karnataka Inside

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has postponed the deadline for new applicants to submit their applications for UGNEET-2026 until July 30, 2026. This extension is applicable to those candidates who have taken the NEET, secured eligibility for medical course admission, and have not yet registered for UG NEET via the KEA portal.

KEA notified candidates that the previous deadline of July 24, 2026, has been moved following appeals from students and parents. Furthermore, the authority has clarified that KEA has not yet received the NEET results information. Therefore, candidates are not required to provide their NEET roll number until the information is accessible.

KEA had previously initiated fresh applications for individuals seeking admission to medical, dental, and AYUSH courses in Karnataka for the 2026-27 academic year.

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Registration for non-Karnataka and special category candidates

Non-Karnataka candidates need to register on the KEA portal, provide personal information, pay the registration fee, input Class 12 marks details, and upload the marks card in PDF format through the Marks Entry web portal.

OCI, PIO, NRI, and foreign candidates, as well as eligible non-Karnataka applicants seeking NRI Ward, religious minority, or designated St. John's Medical College seats, must schedule slots and attend document verification at KEA, Bengaluru, on the specified dates.

Existing CET students don't need new applications

Candidates must finish their registration, complete the online application, and pay the requisite fee to take part in the admission process. Those who have already registered for CET-2026 do not need to submit a new application. KEA will furnish a dedicated link through which existing candidates can incorporate their NEET roll number to their CET application.

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Verification of documents & roll number

KEA mentioned that the capability to attach NEET roll numbers will be provided after obtaining the necessary NEET results data. Once candidates register their NEET roll number, the document verification process will commence according to the schedule released by the authority.

The eligibility criteria, minimum qualifying scores, and category requirements will adhere to the standards set by the appropriate authorities after the UGNEET-2026 re-examination results are announced.

KEA has urged candidates to thoroughly read the UGNEET-2026 Information Bulletin prior to applying. The bulletin encompasses information regarding eligibility stipulations, seat categories, and prerequisites for claiming various types of seats.

All UGNEET-2026 counselling rounds, including the Stray Vacancy Round, will be conducted online by KEA in accordance with the National Medical Commission and AYUSH Department guidelines.

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