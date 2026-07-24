Paper Leak Crackdown: Cabinet Approves Bill For Stricter Punishments

The Union Cabinet has approved a Bill aimed at tightening the legal framework against question paper leaks and examination-related malpractices, as the government steps up efforts to restore confidence in India's recruitment and entrance test system.

The proposed legislation is expected to be introduced in Parliament next week, according to government sources.

The development comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Thursday that a bill containing provisions for strong action will be introduced in Parliament next week.

Among the key provisions cleared by the Cabinet are the establishment of special fast-track courts with enhanced legal powers to exclusively hear cases related to paper leaks and examination malpractices. The courts will be mandated to complete trials and deliver verdicts within three months, the sources said.

The move comes amid heightened scrutiny of recruitment and entrance examination system following a series of paper leak controversies that triggered widespread protests and raised concerns over the integrity of competitive examinations.

The Cabinet's decision follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement that the government would bring in stronger legal measures to deter examination-related fraud.

Speaking in a video message, PM Modi said, "Numerous effective measures have been taken in the past two and a half months since the paper leak incident. The culprits have been caught and are in jail. Our most important responsibility was to ensure that students' year is not wasted."

Highlighting the government's response, the Prime Minister said authorities ensured that nearly 22 lakh students could retake their examinations in the shortest possible time, with results declared on July 19.

"I directed the departments today to establish a fast-track court. The departments presented me with the resolution late at night. This resolution, along with the provision for a fast-track court and harsh punishment, will be discussed in the cabinet tomorrow. After the suggestions of cabinet colleagues, it will be finalised, and since the second week of Parliament is starting from Monday, efforts will be made to get that bill passed in the House as soon as possible," Modi said.

Meanwhile, PTI reported that the CJP, after meeting Union ministers, reiterated its demands over the issue.

"Our demand for the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan is non-negotiable," CJP's Saurav Das said.

PTI reported that the group also sought Rs 1 crore compensation for the families of those who allegedly died by suicide in connection with the controversy and demanded that FIRs filed against protesters be withdrawn.

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