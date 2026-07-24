Maruti Suzuki Brezza Facelift Launched: Price, Colour, Features And More

Maruti Suzuki has launched the updated Brezza facelift in India, bringing a refreshed design, an expanded feature list and enhanced safety equipment to its popular compact SUV. The new Brezza will continue to rival models such as the Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet and Skoda Kushaq in the highly competitive sub-4-metre SUV segment.

The facelifted Brezza will be available in four variants — LXI, VXI, ZXI and ZXI+ — in line with Maruti Suzuki's existing Arena dealership lineup. Bookings are now open for a token amount of Rs 11,000.

If you are also interested in purchasing this new model, check out its feature, price update and key detail from the launch event.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza Facelift: Price and bookings details

The facelift comes at a higher price tag compared to the current model, which is priced between Rs 8.26 lakh and Rs 13.01 lakh (ex-showroom), owing to its additional features and equipment.

Bookings for the new Brezza are already open for a token amount of Rs 11,000. It is to be noted that the SUV will continue to be sold through Arena dealerships.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza Facelift: Colours

The new Brezza could feature a revised colour palette, with some interesting shades on offer, further increasing its appeal.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza Facelift: What's New?

The updated Brezza retains its familiar upright SUV styling but receives subtle cosmetic enhancements. The front fascia gets a redesigned grille and revised bumper, while the headlamps and LED daytime running lights have been refreshed.

New alloy wheels and updated rear styling, including revised tail-lamp elements, further distinguish the facelift from its predecessor.

Inside the cabin, the SUV continues with its black-and-brown dual-tone theme. But it comes equipped with several new premium features, including a larger 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with built-in apps, a gloss black steering wheel insert, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Alexa integration as well as ventilated front seats.

The Brezza's new features includes auto-dimming IRVM, sunglass holder, automatic climate control, redesigned centre armrest with storage, reach and rake adjustable steering wheel with mounted controls, 360-degree camera, wireless phone charger, and front parking sensors.

Safety

Safety has been significantly upgraded in the facelifted SUV. The new Brezza is equipped with standard features like six airbags, Electronic Stability Program (ESP) with hill hold assist, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX child seat mounts, and reverse parking sensors.

Additional safety features include blind spot warning with lane change alert, rear cross-traffic alert, safe exit warning, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), 360-degree camera, rear defogger and wiper, emergency stop signal, and front parking sensors, enhancing overall protection and driving confidence.

The updated Brezza has received a 5-star Bharat NCAP safety rating, further strengthening its appeal in the segment.

Engine Options

The Brezza facelift is expected to be offered with three powertrain options. These include the 1.5-litre K15C naturally aspirated petrol producing 103 hp and 139 Nm, the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol delivering 110 hp and 170 Nm and a CNG variant with an underbody-mounted cylinder for improved boot space

Transmission choices are expected to include a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque-converter automatic for the petrol versions, while the CNG model will be paired exclusively with a manual gearbox.

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