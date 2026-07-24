'3 Core Demands, 5 Exam Reform Suggestions': JP Nadda Shares Details Of CJP Meeting

The Centre and representatives of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) met on Friday for a third round of talks over alleged exam paper leak, as both sides continued efforts to resolve the group's demands.

Union Health Minister JP Nadda and Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office Jitendra Singh represented the government, while the CJP delegation included national spokesperson Saurav Das and another youth representative.

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The latest meeting follows two back-to-back discussions held on July 20 at Mr. Nadda's residence. Those meetings were attended by Mr. Nadda, Mr. Das and another CJP spokesperson, Ashutosh Ranka.

After meeting with the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), Union Minister JP Nadda said, "...The meeting went on for almost 2 hours...They had 3 main demands and 5 reform suggestions for exams. We have told them that we will meet them again tomorrow afternoon and tell them about the discussion we had among the Government."

The talks came hours after activist Sonam Wangchuk ended his 26-day hunger strike late on Thursday night after receiving government assurances on his key demands.

The CJP had earlier turned down the government's proposal to hold discussions at a minister's residence or office, maintaining that the talks should take place at a neutral venue.

CJP Says Protest To Continue Until Dharmendra Pradhan Resigns

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The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) said its protest at Jantar Mantar will continue until Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan steps down.

In addition to seeking Mr. Pradhan's resignation, the outfit has demanded accountability for alleged irregularities in competitive examinations, reforms to the education system, ₹1 crore in compensation for the families of students who died by suicide following the alleged NEET paper leak, and the withdrawal of all FIRs and legal proceedings against peaceful protesters associated with the movement.

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