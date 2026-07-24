Commonwealth Games: NADA Suspends Judoka Tulika Maan For Whereabouts Failure; Withdrawn From CWG 2026

Commonwealth Games silver-medallist judoka Tulika Maan has been withdrawn from Glasgow 2026 after the National Anti-Doping Agency handed a provisional suspension for three whereabouts failures in the last 12 months.

Maan had won silver in the +78kg category in the 2022 edition and she was a strong medal prospect in Glasgow as well., news agency PTI reported.

"She has committed three whereabouts failures in a 12-month period and NADA has sent notice to her. So, she will be withdrawn from the team," a judo coach told PTI on the condition of anonymity.

The Indian judo team has not yet left for the Games as its competition schedule will kick off on July 31. The judokas are scheduled to depart on July 27.

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Second Setback For India In As Many Days

Maan's withdrawal comes a day after her fellow judoka Arun Kumar was ruled out of the competition after failing a dope test.

Arun was declared ineligible after returning an adverse analytical finding in an out-of-competition test conducted by NADA. His withdrawal had reduces India's athlete contingent from 125 to 124, dealing a blow to the country's campaign even before competition gets underway.

The 73kg judoka was expected to be one of India's brightest medal prospects in judo after rising rapidly through the junior and senior ranks. Training at the Inspire Institute of Sport, he won gold at the 2023 Macau Junior Asian Cup, followed by another gold at the 2025 Taipei Asian Open and a bronze medal at the Hong Kong Asian Open.

His withdrawal is despite strict anti-doping measures introduced ahead of the Games. All Indian athletes were tested twice before leaving for Glasgow, and those training abroad were tested in coordination with the anti-doping agencies in the respective host countries.

(With PTI inputs)

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