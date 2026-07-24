Concor Q1 Results: Profit, Revenue Stay Flat; Dividend Declared — Check Record Date, Payout Details

Container Corporation of India Ltd. (CONCOR) reported a largely flat performance for the quarter ended June 30, with consolidated net profit remaining almost unchanged year-on-year even as revenue and operating profitability inched higher. The company's board also approved an interim dividend of Rs 1.60 per equity share for FY27.

CONCOR's consolidated net profit stood at Rs 268.9 crore, broadly unchanged from Rs 267.3 crore reported in the year-ago period.

Revenue from operations rose 0.3% to Rs 2,159.8 crore, compared with Rs 2,153.6 crore a year earlier. EBITDA increased 2.7% to Rs 445 crore, while the EBITDA margin improved to 20.6% from 20.1% in the corresponding quarter last year, according to the company's stock exchange filing.

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The board declared an interim dividend of Rs 1.60 per equity share, equivalent to 32% on the face value of Rs 5 each, aggregating Rs 121.86 crore.

The record date for determining eligible shareholders has been fixed as Aug. 4, 2026, while the dividend will be paid or dispatched on or after Aug. 12, 2026, the company said.

On the operating front, CONCOR's EXIM logistics business generated revenue of Rs 1,433.7 crore, marginally higher than Rs 1,401 crore a year ago, while the domestic segment contributed Rs 726.1 crore, lower than Rs 752.7 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The company also said it has provided Rs 112.87 crore towards Land Licence Fee (LLF) payable to Indian Railways for the quarter based on its own assessment under the Railways' 2022 Master Circular.

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However, the amount is not final due to uncertainty over lease terms, and the company has therefore not recognised right-of-use assets and lease liabilities under Ind AS 116.

Separately, the statutory auditors noted that CONCOR had only one independent director on its board as of June 30, 2026, which is not compliant with the requirements of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI's Listing Regulations. The auditors, however, did not modify their review conclusion on the financial results.

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