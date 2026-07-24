Commonwealth Games 2026, Day 2 Live Streaming And Telecast: When And Where To Watch CWG 2026 In India?

Day 2 of the Commonwealth Games 2026 gets underway on July 24, with Indian athletes competing in boxing, artistic gymnastics, swimming, para swimming, lawn bowls and para powerlifting. Following the opening ceremony at Glasgow's OVO Hydro, fans in India can watch the action live on Sony Sports Network, Sony LIV and DD Sports.

The 23rd edition of the Commonwealth Games will see competitions taking place across four venues located within an eight-mile corridor in Glasgow.

Where To Watch Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 2 Live In India

The live telecast of Day 2 of the 2026 Commonwealth Games will be available on the Sony Sports Network.

Sony Sports Ten 2 and Ten 2 HD: Live English telecast.

Sony Sports Ten 3 and Ten 3 HD: Live Hindi telecast.

Sony Sports Ten 4: Simulcasts in Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

Commonwealth Games 2026: Live Streaming

Fans in India can watch the live stream of the events on the Sony LIV app and website.

How To Watch Commonwealth Games 2026 In India For Free?

The Commonwealth Games 2026 will also be aired live on the DD Sports TV channel via DD Free Dish.

Also Read: Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 2: India's Full Schedule, Event Timings And Medal Events

Commonwealth Games 2026, Day 2: India Schedule (IST)

India will compete in gymnastics, swimming, para swimming, lawn bowls, boxing and para powerlifting on Day 2, with several medal events scheduled in para powerlifting and men's gymnastics.

Note: All timings are listed in Indian Standard Time (IST) in chronological order. Events scheduled after midnight are considered part of the current day's schedule.

🏅 Medal Events

5:40 p.m.: Para Powerlifting (Men's Lightweight Final) – Ashok Kumar Malik and Parmjeet Kumar compete for medals.

7:24 p.m.: Para Powerlifting (Women's Lightweight Final) – Jaspreet Kaur and Suman Devi aim for podium finishes.

10:00 p.m.: Gymnastics (Men's Team Final) – Tapeshwarnath Das, Swathish KP, Tapan Mohanty and Yogeshwar Singh compete in the medal event.

10:40 p.m.: Para Powerlifting (Women's Heavyweight Final) – Kasthuri Rajamani competes for a medal.

12:29 a.m.: Para Powerlifting (Men's Heavyweight Final) – Jhandu Kumar and Sudhir Kumar compete in the medal event.

🏊 Qualification & Preliminary Events

2:30 p.m.: Gymnastics – Tapeshwarnath Das, Swathish KP, Tapan Mohanty and Yogeshwar Singh compete in the men's team and individual qualification events.

3:40 p.m.: Para Swimming – RVVBK Budigina begins his men's 100m freestyle S13 campaign, with the final scheduled later in the day if he qualifies.

3:56 p.m.: Swimming – Srihari Nataraj competes in the men's 50m backstroke heats, with a place in the semi-finals up for grabs.

7:30 p.m.: Lawn Bowls – Rupa Rani Tirkey and Pinki face South Africa's Thabelo Muvhango and Jacqui van Rensburg in the women's pairs sectional round two match.

10:30 p.m.: Lawn Bowls – Putul Sonowal takes on Falkland Islands' Cecil Alexander in the men's singles sectional round two match.

11:00 p.m.: Boxing – Jadumani Singh begins India's boxing campaign with a men's 55kg Round of 32 bout against Scotland's Aaron Cullen.

12:00 a.m.: Para Swimming – RVVBK Budigina returns for the men's 100m freestyle S13 final, if he qualifies.

12:29 a.m.: Swimming – Srihari Nataraj competes in the men's 50m backstroke semi-final, if he qualifies.

India At Commonwealth Games 2026, Day 2:

India's biggest contingent is in athletics, where 32 athletes, 22 men and 10 women, will be in action. Boxing and judo follow with 14 competitors apiece, while weightlifting has a 12-member squad.

Para powerlifting is expected to drive India's medal hunt on Day 2. Ashok Kumar Malik and Parmjeet Kumar will begin the country's campaign in the men's lightweight division, before Jaspreet Kaur and Suman Devi compete in the women's lightweight final.

Kasthuri Rajamani will then target a podium finish in the women's heavyweight category, while Sudhir Kumar and Jhandu Kumar will round off India's programme in the men's heavyweight final after midnight (IST).

India won 61 medals at Birmingham 2022, but the absence of sports such as cricket, badminton, wrestling and table tennis in Glasgow is expected to reduce the country's overall medal opportunities.

Commonwealth Games 2026: FAQs

Where can I watch Commonwealth Games 2026 in India?

The Commonwealth Games 2026 will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network and streamed on Sony LIV. DD Sports will also telecast the events free via DD Free Dish.

Is Commonwealth Games 2026 available on DD Sports?

Yes. DD Sports is providing free live coverage through DD Free Dish.

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