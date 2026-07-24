Germany Appoint Jurgen Klopp As Head Coach After Julian Nagelsmann Steps Down Following World Cup Exit

The German Football Association has confirmed a change at the helm of the national team, with Julian Nagelsmann stepping down as head coach following Germany's disappointing exit from the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Jurgen Klopp has been appointed as his successor on a four-year contract that will keep him in charge through the 2030 World Cup, marking his first role in international football.

Klopp will be joined by trusted assistants Pep Lijnders and Peter Krawietz, while former Germany international Sven Bender also joins the coaching staff. Former Arsenal defender Per Mertesacker has been named the DFB's managing director of sport as part of the federation's wider restructuring.

Nagelsmann took charge of Germany in September 2023 after replacing Hansi Flick during a turbulent period for the national side. He oversaw a revival in performances, guiding the hosts to the UEFA Euro 2024 quarter-finals before they lost to eventual champions Spain after extra time. Germany also reached the UEFA Nations League semi-finals in the 2024-25 campaign and comfortably qualified for the 2026 World Cup, topping their group with notable victories over Curacao and Cote d'Ivoire.

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However, his tenure ended on a disappointing note as Germany suffered a Round of 32 elimination at the World Cup, losing 4-3 on penalties to Paraguay after a 1-1 draw. The defeat extended Germany's difficult run at the tournament, following group-stage exits in both 2018 and 2022.

Klopp arrives with one of the strongest managerial resumes in world football. He earned promotion to the Bundesliga with Mainz before transforming Borussia Dortmund into back-to-back Bundesliga champions and leading them to the 2013 UEFA Champions League final. His nine-year spell at Liverpool brought the Premier League title, UEFA Champions League crown, FIFA Club World Cup, FA Cup and two League Cups, restoring the English club to the summit of European football.

After serving as Red Bull's Head of Global Soccer, Klopp now returns to coaching with the task of rebuilding Germany into a major tournament contender. The DFB will expect him to restore confidence around the national team, implement his trademark high-intensity pressing style and guide Die Mannschaft to a deep run at UEFA Euro 2028 before mounting a serious challenge for the 2030 FIFA World Cup.

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