Bank Of India Q1 Results: Net Profit Jumps 36% Even As Provisions Grow; Asset Quality Improves

Bank of India's net profit for the first quarter of fiscal year 2027 rose 36.2% year-on-year, according to an exchange filing on Friday. The Bank posted a bottom-line of Rs 3,068 crore, compared to Rs 2,252 crore in the year-ago period.

The increase in profit came even as provisions rose to Rs 964 crore from Rs 1,096 crore year-on-year. However, sequentially provisions slipped from Rs 990 crore.

Net Interest Income rose 12.6% to Rs 6,833 crore, as against Rs 6,068 crore in the year-ago period. Asset quality became better as gross non-performing assets decreased to 1.81% from 1.98% in the preceding quarter. NNPA also slipped to 0.51% from 0.56% in Q4 of FY26.

Global net interest margin (NIM) came in at 2.52% in the quarter under review.

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Bank of India Q1FY27

Net Profit up 36.2% to Rs 3,068 crore versus Rs 2,252 crore YoY

Net Interest Income (NII) up 12.6% to Rs 6,833 crore versus Rs 6,068 crore YoY

Gross NPA at 1.81% versus 1.98% QoQ

Net NPA at 0.51% versus 0.56% QoQ

Provisions to Rs 964 crore versus Rs 1,096 crore YoY

Provisions to Rs 964 crore versus Rs 990 crore QoQ

ALSO READ: Bank of Baroda Q1 Results: Profit Slumps 72% On One-Time Loss; NII Rises 10%

Bank Of India Share Price

BOI's stock settled 0.30% higher at Rs 142.62 apiece on the NSE on Friday. This compared to a 0.43% decline in the benchmark Nifty index.

The share price has fallen 0.86% year-to-date, but risen 24.35% in the last 12 months.

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