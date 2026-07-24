Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya Reviews: Kay Kay Menon's School Drama Wins Hearts Online

Prime Video's recent comedy drama has received positive reviews from the audience, who enjoyed its humour, heartfelt storytelling, and realistic portrayal of India's government school system.

Social media users have been sharing positive reactions to Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya, with many appreciating its light-hearted yet meaningful approach to the challenges faced by government schools. Instead of relying on melodrama, viewers say the series uses humour to highlight issues within the education system while keeping the narrative engaging. Several users also noted that the show captures the innocence and chaos of school life without becoming overly preachy.

The series has also sparked positive reactions on Instagram, where viewers appreciated its nostalgic school setting, witty writing, and standout performances by the cast. Instagram user @ajittomarrr applauded Kay Kay Menon's performance, saying, "Sir, your acting is amazing—perfectly superb. No words to describe your performance in this school series. Hats off to you." Recalling school memories, Instagram user @medhasharma01 wrote, "School ki yaad aagayi.

Meanwhile, Instagram user @miraj_mullick praised the show's concept, commenting, "Super unique!!"

ALSO READ: Musafir Cafe Release: Date, Time, Plot, Cast, Where To Watch Vikrant Massey's Romantic Drama?

Story And Humour Strike The Right Balance

The series is based in a fictional location called Tinki Toli, in Delhi, in a failing government school called Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya, where crumbling infrastructure, indifferent students, and political interference have become the norm.

At the centre of the story is principal Gyaneshwar Tripathi, played by Kay Kay Menon, whose laid-back attitude changes after the education department announces that the top-performing schools in the Class 10 board examinations will receive an all-expenses-paid training programme at Cambridge University. Viewers have praised the show's ability to combine comedy with an emotional storyline while addressing real-world concerns.

Kay Kay Menon And Ensemble Cast Receive Praise

Much of the appreciation online has been directed at Kay Kay Menon's performance as the good-natured principal. Fans have welcomed seeing the actor in a lighter role, calling his comic timing and effortless screen presence one of the series' biggest strengths.

Archana Puran Singh has also earned praise for her performance as the scheming Urmila Devi, while Prasanna Bisht, Naveen Kasturia, Abhimanyu Singh, Annapurna Soni, Prachee Shah, and Deven Bhojani have been widely appreciated for bringing authenticity and humour to their respective characters.

About Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya

Produced by Posham Pa Pictures, led by Biswapati Sarkar and Sameer Saxena, and directed by Himank Gaur, Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya explores the everyday struggles of a neglected government school through comedy and drama. Early social media reactions suggest the series has resonated with audiences for its relatable characters, entertaining screenplay, and thoughtful commentary on India's education system.

ALSO READ: New Hindi OTT Releases This Weekend: Vikrant Massey's 'Musafir Cafe' To Kay Kay Menon's 'Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya'

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.