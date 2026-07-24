CWG 2026 Live Streaming And Telecast: When And Where To Watch Commonwealth Games 2026 In India For Free?

Day 2 of the Commonwealth Games 2026 got underway on July 24, with Indian athletes competing in boxing, artistic gymnastics, swimming, para swimming, lawn bowls and para powerlifting. Following the opening ceremony at Glasgow's OVO Hydro, fans in India can watch the action live on Sony Sports Network, Sony LIV and DD Sports.

The 23rd edition of the Commonwealth Games will see competitions taking place across four venues located within an eight-mile corridor in Glasgow.

Where To Watch Commonwealth Games 2026 Live In India

The live telecast of Day 2 of the 2026 Commonwealth Games will be available on the Sony Sports Network.

Sony Sports Ten 2 and Ten 2 HD: Live English telecast.

Sony Sports Ten 3 and Ten 3 HD: Live Hindi telecast.

Sony Sports Ten 4: Simulcasts in Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

Commonwealth Games 2026: Live Streaming

Fans in India can watch the live stream of the events on the Sony LIV app and website.

How To Watch Commonwealth Games 2026 In India For Free?

The Commonwealth Games 2026 will also be aired live on the DD Sports TV channel via DD Free Dish.

⚡️ Commonwealth Games 2026 are just around the corner & the world's best are ready to shine in Glasgow!#Cheer4Bharat🇮🇳 | 🗓️ July 23 - August 2



LIVE & Exclusive on DD Sports 📺 (DD Free Dish)#TeamIndia #CWG2026 #Glasgow2026 pic.twitter.com/qwjOdyPquG — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) July 11, 2026

Also Read: Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 2: India's Full Schedule, Event Timings And Medal Events

Commonwealth Games 2026, Day 2: India Schedule (IST)

India will compete in gymnastics, swimming, para swimming, lawn bowls, boxing and para powerlifting on Day 2, with several medal events scheduled in para powerlifting and men's gymnastics.

Note: All timings are listed in Indian Standard Time (IST) in chronological order. Events scheduled after midnight are considered part of the current day's schedule.

🏅 Upcoming Medal Events

7:24 p.m.: Para Powerlifting (Women's Lightweight Final) – Jaspreet Kaur and Suman Devi aim for podium finishes.

10:00 p.m.: Gymnastics (Men's Team Final) – Tapeshwarnath Das, Swathish KP, Tapan Mohanty and Yogeshwar Singh compete in the medal event.

10:40 p.m.: Para Powerlifting (Women's Heavyweight Final) – Kasthuri Rajamani competes for a medal.

12:29 a.m. (July 25): Para Powerlifting (Men's Heavyweight Final) – Jhandu Kumar and Sudhir Kumar compete in the medal event.

🏊 Qualification & Preliminary Upcoming Events

7:30 p.m.: Lawn Bowls – Rupa Rani Tirkey and Pinki face South Africa's Thabelo Muvhango and Jacqui van Rensburg in the women's pairs sectional round two match.

10:30 p.m.: Lawn Bowls – Putul Sonowal takes on Falkland Islands' Cecil Alexander in the men's singles sectional round two match.

11:00 p.m.: Boxing – Jadumani Singh begins India's boxing campaign with a men's 55kg Round of 32 bout against Scotland's Aaron Cullen.

12:00 a.m. (July 25): Para Swimming – RVVBK Budigina returns for the men's 100m freestyle S13 final, if he qualifies.

12:29 a.m. (July 25): Swimming – Srihari Nataraj competes in the men's 50m backstroke semi-final, if he qualifies.

Commonwealth Games 2026: FAQs

Where can I watch Commonwealth Games 2026 in India?

The Commonwealth Games 2026 will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network and streamed on Sony LIV. DD Sports will also telecast the events free via DD Free Dish.

Is Commonwealth Games 2026 available on DD Sports?

Yes. DD Sports is providing free live coverage through DD Free Dish.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.