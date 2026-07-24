Jindal Steel Q1 Results: Net Profit, Revenue Slide; Margin Contracts

Jindal Steel Ltd.'s net profit for the first quarter of fiscal year 2027 declined 19.1% sequentially, according to an exchange filing on Friday.

The steel major posted a consolidated bottom-line of Rs 845 crore, as against Rs 1,045 crore in the preceding quarter. Revenue slipped 4.5% to Rs 15,482 crore from Rs 16,218 crore in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2026.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation fell 9.5% to Rs 2,660 crore from Rs 2,939 crore and Ebitda margin contracted 90 basis points from 18.1% in the previous quarter to 17.2% in the quarter under review.

Additionally, Jindal Steel has appointed Sandeep Modi as its Chief Financial Officer, Rajiv Kumar as Chief Operating Officer, and Vidya Rattan Sharma as Managing Director for a term of two years.

Jindal Steel Q1 FY27 (Consolidated, QoQ)

Net profit down 19.1% to Rs 845 crore from Rs 1,045 crore

Revenue down 4.5% to Rs 15,482 crore from Rs 16,218 crore

Ebitda down 9.5% to Rs 2,660 crore from Rs 2,939 crore

Margin down 90 basis points to 17.2% from 18.1%

Jindal Steel Share Price

Jindal Steel's stock closed 0.40% lower on the BSE on Friday. This compared to a 0.43% decline in the benchmark Sensex index.

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