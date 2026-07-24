Pep Guardiola Turns Down Italy Job, Set To Continue Planned Sabbatical

Pep Guardiola has rejected an offer to become Italy's next national team coach, opting instead to continue his planned sabbatical following the end of his decade-long spell at Manchester City. The Italian Football Federation (FIGC), led by technical director Paolo Maldini, had identified the Spaniard as its top choice to revive the struggling national team after another failed FIFA World Cup qualification campaign.

According to multiple reports, Maldini and special advisor Leonardo travelled to Barcelona to present Guardiola with a formal proposal, with the FIGC rumoured to be prepared to stretch its financial limits to secure his appointment. Guardiola, however, is understood to have informed the delegation that he intends to step away from football, spend time with his family and experience life outside the game. Reports also suggested he remains unconvinced by international management, preferring the daily involvement of club coaching over intermittent national team duties.

Italy's pursuit of Guardiola reflects the crisis engulfing one of football's traditional powerhouses. The four-time world champions have failed to qualify for the last three FIFA World Cups, missing the 2018 edition in Russia, the 2022 tournament in Qatar and now the 2026 finals after losing a playoff to Bosnia and Herzegovina on penalties.

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The decline has continued despite a series of high-profile managers. Roberto Mancini guided Italy to the UEFA Euro 2020 title but oversaw the country's failure to reach the 2022 World Cup before leaving in 2023. Luciano Spalletti succeeded him, leading Italy to the Round of 16 at Euro 2024 before departing for Juventus in 2025. Gennaro Gattuso then took charge but resigned after Italy's playoff defeat to Bosnia and Herzegovina in March 2026 sealed a third consecutive World Cup absence.

Guardiola was viewed as the ideal figure to spearhead a long-term rebuild. Widely regarded as one of the greatest managers in football history, the 55-year-old has won more than 35 major trophies across Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Manchester City, including three UEFA Champions League titles and multiple domestic league crowns. His emphasis on positional football, youth development and tactical structure aligned with the FIGC's vision for a fresh identity.

The Spaniard also has close ties to Italian football, having played for Brescia and Roma between 2001 and 2003 while becoming fluent in the language.

With Guardiola out of the running, the FIGC is expected to continue its search for a new head coach, with Andrea Pirlo, Antonio Conte and Roberto Mancini reportedly among the leading alternatives.

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