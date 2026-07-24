NEET Paper Leak Row: PM Modi Promises 'More Strict Action' In Friday's Cabinet Meeting

Shortly after the Higher Education Secretary was shifted out and a fast-track court announced for paper leak cases, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social media to promise "more strict action" in the Cabinet meeting on Friday.

"More strict actions against paper leaks to come in tomorrow's Cabinet! (sic)," Modi posted on X. "Numerous effective measures have been taken in the past two and a half months since the paper leak incident. The culprits have been caught and are in jail. Our most important responsibility was to ensure that students' year is not wasted," he could be heard as saying in a video shared along with the social media post.

"The government used all its might to ensure that 22 lakh students could take their exams in the shortest possible time," he said, while pointing out that the results were declared on July 19.

"I directed the departments today to establish a fast-track court. The departments presented me with the resolution late at night. This resolution, along with the provision for a fast-track court and harsh punishment, will be discussed in the Cabinet tomorrow. After the suggestions of Cabinet colleagues, it will be finalised, and since the second week of Parliament is starting from Monday, efforts will be made to get that bill passed in the House as soon as possible."

ALSO READ: Delhi HC Appoints Judge Anu Grover Baliga To Head Fast-Track Court For Paper Leaks

The development comes amid the ongoing demonstrations in the national capital, where protestors have called for the ouster of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The Cockroach Janta Party, which is spearheading the protests, has also sought sweeping reforms to restore confidence in India's examination system. Separately, activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is on an indefinite hunger strike, has also called for Pradhan's resignation and sought compensation for families of students who allegedly died by suicide amid examination-related distress.

ALSO READ: Education Secretary Shifted Out Amid Massive Row Over NEET Paper Leak

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