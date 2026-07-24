Sonam Wangchuk Ends 26-Day Hunger Strike After Centre Vows 'Strict Action' In NEET Paper Leak Case

Activist Sonam Wangchuk ended his 26-day hunger strike after the government moved out the Higher Education Secretary, and announced a fast-track court to handle cases related to paper leaks.

Wangchuk, who is admitted at the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram, ended his fast in presence of Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh.

In the video shared by news agencies, the two ministers could be seen interacting with Wangchuk and his wife Gitanjali Angmo, and helping him to break the fast.

ALSO READ: Education Secretary Shifted Out Amid Massive Row Over NEET Paper Leak

Shortly before Wangchuk ended the hunger strike, the Appointments Committee of the Union Cabinet announced a bureacratic reshuffle. Vineet Joshi, the incumbent Higher Education Secretary, has been moved to the Ministry of Panchayati Raj. In his place, the government has appointed Naresh Pal Gangwar, who was presently serving as the Secretary of Animal Husbandry & Dairying.

Also, the Delhi High Court announced that judge Anu Grover Baliga would preside over the special court that has been set up to exclusively hear criminal cases related to paper leaks.

Subsequently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted a video on his social media handle, where he could be heard promising "more strict action" related to the matter in the Union Cabinet meeting to be held on Friday.

"Numerous effective measures have been taken in the past two and a half months since the paper leak incident. The culprits have been caught and are in jail. Our most important responsibility was to ensure that students' year is not wasted," he said.

"I directed the departments today to establish a fast-track court. The departments presented me with the resolution late at night. This resolution, along with the provision for a fast-track court and harsh punishment, will be discussed in the Cabinet tomorrow. After the suggestions of Cabinet colleagues, it will be finalised, and since the second week of Parliament is starting from Monday, efforts will be made to get that bill passed in the House as soon as possible," the prime minister added.

The development comes amid the ongoing demonstrations in the national capital, where protestors have called for the ouster of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

ALSO READ: NEET Paper Leak Row: PM Modi Promises 'More Strict Action' In Friday's Cabinet Meeting

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.