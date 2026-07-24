V-Mart Retail Q1 Results: Profit Jumps 40%, Margin Expands As Revenue Crosses Rs 1,000 Crore

V-Mart Retail Ltd. reported higher consolidated profit and revenue for the June quarter, supported by growth in operating profit and an expansion in operating margin. The company also announced the appointment of a new head of finance.

Consolidated net profit rose 40.5% year on year to Rs 47.2 crore in the quarter ended June, compared with Rs 33.6 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Revenue from operations increased 23% to Rs 1,089 crore from Rs 885 crore a year earlier.

V-Mart Retail Q1 Results Key Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue up 23% to Rs 1,089 crore versus Rs 885 crore.

EBITDA up 27.3% to Rs 161 crore versus Rs 126 crore.

EBITDA margin at 14.8% versus 14.3%.

Net profit up 40.5% to Rs 47.2 crore versus Rs 33.6 crore.

V-Mart Retail Ltd. reported a strong set of numbers for the first quarter of fiscal 2027, with net profit rising over 40% year-on-year, supported by higher revenue and improved operating performance.

The company said the board approved the appointment of Suraj Rathor as head of finance with effect from July 24, 2026.

Investors will be tracking the retailer's growth trajectory and margin performance following the quarterly earnings.

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 47.2 crore for the quarter, up 40.5% from Rs 33.6 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Revenue from operations increased 23% year-on-year to Rs 1,089 crore, compared with Rs 885 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Stock Price Performance

On Friday, the stock has gained a little over 1% after the announcement of the results, trading around Rs 765 apiece.

Since the beginning of 2026, the stock has rallied around 10%, while in the past week, it gained nearly 2.8%.

Currently, the stock is trading at a price-to-earnings multiple of 47.7 times, with a market cap of Rs 6,089.4 crore as of the end of the previous trading session.

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