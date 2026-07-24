OTT Releases This Weekend: 'Stuart Fails To Save The Universe' To '72 Hours' — Movies, Series To Watch

This week's international OTT slate serves up everything from sci-fi spectacles and anime finales to psychological thrillers and sports comedies across Netflix, JioHotstar, Prime Video and Apple TV+.

Stuart Fails To Save The Universe (JioHotstar)

Set in The Big Bang Theory universe, this English sci-fi comedy follows comic book store owner Stuart Bloom, who accidentally triggers a multiverse catastrophe after breaking a device built by Sheldon and Leonard. Starring Kevin Sussman, Lauren Lapkus, Brian Posehn and John Ross Bowie, the spin-off blends science fiction with the franchise's trademark humour.

Streaming from July 24

ALSO READ: Stuart Fails to Save the Universe Release: Time, Episodes, Plot, Where To Watch Big Bang Theory Spin-Off

The Dink (Apple TV+)

Directed by Josh Greenbaum, this English sports comedy stars Jake Johnson as former tennis prodigy Dusty Boyd, whose career-ending injury leads him into the competitive world of professional pickleball. The film also features Ben Stiller, Ed Harris and Mary Steenburgen.

Streaming from July 24

72 Hours (Netflix)

Directed by Tim Story, this English comedy stars Kevin Hart as a struggling advertising executive who accidentally joins a Gen Z bachelor party after being added to the wrong group chat. His chaotic trip to Miami soon turns into an unforgettable adventure.

Streaming from July 24

The Truthers (Netflix)

Directed by Roger Gual, this Spanish psychological thriller follows Ruth, who returns home after her mother's mysterious death only to discover her father has become consumed by dangerous conspiracy theories. As suspicion grows, she begins questioning everything she thought she knew about her family.

Streaming from July 24

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Calamity (Part 4) (JioHotstar)

Directed by Tomohisa Taguchi, the fourth and final chapter of the acclaimed Japanese anime follows Ichigo Kurosaki and his allies as they prepare for one final battle against Yhwach, bringing one of anime's most celebrated sagas to a close.

Streaming from July 25

The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 3 (Prime Video)

The zombie drama returns with Maggie and Negan continuing their dangerous journey through post-apocalyptic Manhattan, where fresh horrors and uneasy alliances await.

Streaming from July 26

ALSO READ: New Hindi OTT Releases This Weekend: Vikrant Massey's 'Musafir Cafe' To Kay Kay Menon's 'Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya'

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