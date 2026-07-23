Stuart Fails to Save the Universe Release: Time, Episodes, Plot, Where To Watch Big Bang Theory Spin-Off?

After years of appearing as the owner of the comic book store in The Big Bang Theory, Stuart Bloom is finally getting his own story.

HBO Max's new spin-off, Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, puts him at the centre of the action as he tries to fix a disaster that threatens the entire universe.

The series is the latest addition to The Big Bang Theory franchise, following the success of Young Sheldon and Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage.

What's The Story?

The story begins after Stuart accidentally breaks a device created by Sheldon Cooper and Leonard Hofstadter, causing a multiverse disaster. To set things right, he teams up with his girlfriend Denise, geologist Bert Kibbler and Barry Kripke.

Together, they travel across different realities, where they come across alternate versions of familiar The Big Bang Theory characters while trying to restore the original universe.

Familiar Characters In Bigger Roles

Unlike the original sitcom, where they mostly appeared as supporting characters, Stuart, Denise, Bert and Kripke are now the main focus of the story.

The series stars Kevin Sussman as Stuart Bloom, alongside Lauren Lapkus as Denise, Brian Posehn as Bert Kibbler and John Ross Bowie as Barry Kripke.

Co-creator Bill Prady said the characters remain exactly the same despite being placed in extraordinary situations. "The fun of it is that they continue to behave exactly as they behaved on 'Big Bang Theory'.

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Season 1 Release Schedule (SPOILERS Ahead)

The first season of Stuart Fails to Save the Universe has 10 episodes, with each episode running between 15 and 25 minutes. The show follows a weekly release schedule instead of dropping all episodes at once.

Episode 1 – Gary Dies — July 23

Episode 2 – Bert is Magic — July 30

Episode 3 – Zack's in This One — August 6

Episode 4 – Stuart Makes a Wallet — August 13

Episode 5 – Gary Works for UPS — August 20

Episode 6 – Bert Gets Married — August 27

Episode 7 – Dexys Midnight Runners Get a Royalty Payment — September 3

Episode 8 – We're As Confused As You Are — September 10

Episode 9 – We Couldn't Get Green Lantern — September 17

Episode 10 – Filmed Before a Live Studio Audience — September 24

When And Where To Watch?

Fans in India can watch the first episode of Stuart Fails to Save the Universe on JioHotstar from 6:30 a.m. Indian Standard Time on Friday.

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Watch The Trailer Here:

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