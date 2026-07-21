WWE Unreal Season 3: Release Date, Time, Episodes, Cast, Plot, Where To Watch — All You Need To Know

Netflix has dropped the third season of WWE: Unreal, bringing fans back behind the curtain of World Wrestling Entertainment.

The documentary series once again steps away from the action inside the ring to reveal how WWE's biggest storylines, creative twists and career-changing moments are developed before they reach television.

Season 1 And Season 2 Recap

Season 1 marked the debut of WWE: Unreal, giving fans unprecedented access to WWE's creative process. The five-part series chronicled the road from the Royal Rumble to WrestleMania 41, revealing how major storylines—including John Cena's shocking heel turn—were developed inside the writers' room.

Season 2 shifted its focus to the journey toward SummerSlam, highlighting the backstage planning behind Seth Rollins' championship run, Becky Lynch's return, R-Truth's storyline and other key creative decisions. It also explored how injuries, unexpected twists and real-life events influenced WWE programming.

What Is Season 3 About?

Netflix teases the new season with the line: "Go behind the scenes as John Cena says goodbye."

This season centres on one of WWE's most emotional chapters—John Cena's retirement tour. Alongside his farewell, the series follows the return of a fan-favourite Superstar and the emergence of WWE's newest generation of talent. Cameras also enter the writers' room, capturing how injuries, last-minute script changes and crucial creative decisions shaped WWE's road to WrestleMania 42.

Who Appears In The Series?

The documentary features a mix of established stars and rising talent. Among those appearing are John Cena, Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Liv Morgan, AJ Lee, Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Chelsea Green and Matt Cardona.

The spotlight also falls on WWE's future with appearances from Trick Williams, Lash Legend, Stephanie Vaquer, Oba Femi and Bron Breakker, offering viewers a closer look at the next wave of Superstars.

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How Many Episodes Are There?

Season 3 contains five episodes, each with a runtime of around 50 minutes, matching the format of the previous two seasons.

Who Made WWE: Unreal?

The latest season is directed by Chris Weaver, with Erik Powers returning as showrunner. It is produced by Omaha Productions, NFL Films, Skydance Sports and WWE.

When And Where To Watch?

WWE Unreal Season 3 premiered on July 21, 2026, and is streaming exclusively on Netflix.

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Watch The Trailer Of WWE: Unreal Season 3 Here

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