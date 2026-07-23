Stocks To Watch Today: HPCL, IndusInd Bank, Dr. Reddy's, NTPC Green, Waaree Renewable & More

Shares of HPCL, IndusInd Bank, Dr. Reddy's, NTPC Green and Waaree Renewable will be in focus on Thursday.

Here are the notable corporate announcements that came after Wednesday's market hours:

Earnings

Dr. Reddy's Labs Q1 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)

Net Profit down 68.7% at Rs 444 crore versus Rs 1,418 crore.

Revenue down 5.5% at Rs 8,100 crore versus Rs 8,572 crore.

Ebitda down 60.4% at Rs 861 crore versus Rs 2,173 crore.

Ebitda Margin at 10.6% versus 25.3%.

IndusInd Bank Q1 Result Highlights (YoY)

Net Profit up 46.5% at Rs 1,003 crore versus Rs 684 crore.

NII up 1% at Rs 4,685 crore versus Rs 4,640 crore.

Gross NPA at 3.25% versus 3.43% QoQ.

Net NPA at 0.95% versus 1% QoQ.

UCO Bank Q1 Result Highlights (YoY)

Net Profit up 8.1% at Rs 656 crore versus Rs 607 crore.

NII up 17% at Rs 2,808 crore versus Rs 2,403 crore.

Gross NPA at 2.08% versus 2.17% QoQ.

Net NPA at 0.25% versus 0.27% QoQ.

IIFL Finance Q1 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)

Net Profit at Rs 675 crore versus Rs 233 crore.

Total Income up 33% at Rs 3,922 crore versus Rs 2,959 crore.

HPCL Q1 Result Highlights (QoQ)

Net Loss at Rs 11,526 crore versus profit of Rs 4,902 crore.

Revenue up 17.4% at Rs 1.4 lakh crore versus Rs 1.15 lakh crore.

Ebitda Loss at Rs 16,141 crore versus profit of Rs 8,979 crore.

ALSO READ: BPCL Strong, HPCL Weak: How Suppressed Fuel Margins Dictated Q1 Earnings

Shoppers Stop Q1 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)

Net Loss at Rs 14.3 crore versus loss of Rs 15.7 crore.

Revenue up 11.2% at Rs 1,291 crore versus Rs 1,161 crore.

Ebitda up 9.2% at Rs 187 crore versus Rs 172 crore.

Ebitda Margin at 14.5% versus 14.8%.

Nippon Life AMC Q1 Result Highlights (Cons, QoQ)

Net Profit up 30.9% at Rs 504 crore versus Rs 385 crore.

Total Income up 32.9% at Rs 937 crore versus Rs 705 crore.

HEG Q1 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)

Net Profit up 16.7% at Rs 122 crore versus Rs 105 crore.

Revenue up 11.1% at Rs 681 crore versus Rs 613 crore.

Ebitda up 42.5% at Rs 151 crore versus Rs 106 crore.

Ebitda Margin at 22.1% versus 17.2%.

Waterways Leisure Q1 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)

Net Profit down 34.4% at Rs 22.8 crore versus Rs 34.7 crore.

Revenue up 7.8% at Rs 190 crore versus Rs 176 crore.

Ebitda down 18.3% at Rs 44.9 crore versus Rs 55 crore.

Ebitda Margin at 23.6% versus 31.2%.

Schaeffler India Q1 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)

Net Profit up 13.5% at Rs 326 crore versus Rs 287 crore.

Revenue up 17.3% at Rs 2,761 crore versus Rs 2,353 crore.

Ebitda up 16% at Rs 499 crore versus Rs 430 crore.

Ebitda Margin at 18.1% versus 18.3%.

Gandhar Oil Refinery Q1 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)

Net Profit at Rs 192 crore versus Rs 26.2 crore.

Revenue up 91.8% at Rs 1,732 crore versus Rs 903 crore.

Ebitda at Rs 281 crore versus Rs 46 crore.

Ebitda Margin at 16.2% versus 5.1%.

Oracle Financial Services Q1 Result Highlights (Cons, QoQ)

Net Profit up 68.2% at Rs 1,416 crore versus Rs 842 crore.

Revenue up 51.3% at Rs 3,125 crore versus Rs 2,065 crore.

Ebit up 78.9% at Rs 1,862 crore versus Rs 1,041 crore.

Ebit Margin at 59.6% versus 50.4%.

Geojit Financial Services Q1 Result Highlights (Cons, QoQ)

Net Profit up 12.3% at Rs 198 crore versus Rs 176 crore.

Revenue down 11% at Rs 1,687 crore versus Rs 1,896 crore.

UTI AMC Q1 Result Highlights (Cons, QoQ)

Net Profit at Rs 294 crore versus loss of Rs 66.7 crore.

Revenue up 45.5% at Rs 585 crore versus Rs 402 crore.

CIE Automotive Q1 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)

Net Profit up 15.8% at Rs 236 crore versus Rs 204 crore.

Revenue up 10.6% at Rs 2,621 crore versus Rs 2,369 crore.

Ebitda up 15.7% at Rs 390 crore versus Rs 337 crore.

Ebitda Margin at 14.9% versus 14.2%.

NTPC Green Q1 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)

Net Profit up 38.2% at Rs 305 crore versus Rs 221 crore.

Revenue up 62.7% at Rs 1,109 crore versus Rs 680 crore.

Ebitda up 63.8% at Rs 989 crore versus Rs 604 crore.

Ebitda Margin at 89.3% versus 88.7%.

United Spirits Q1 Result Highlights (YoY)

Net Profit up 51.6% at Rs 391 crore versus Rs 258 crore.

Revenue up 6% at Rs 2,703 crore versus Rs 2,549 crore.

Ebitda up 4.1% at Rs 432 crore versus Rs 415 crore.

Ebitda Margin at 16% versus 16.3%.

Waaree Renewable Tech Q1 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)

Net Profit up 34.1% at Rs 116 crore versus Rs 86.4 crore.

Revenue up 53.2% at Rs 924 crore versus Rs 603 crore.

Ebitda up 47.6% at Rs 174 crore versus Rs 118 crore.

Ebitda Margin at 18.8% versus 19.5%.

Tanla Platforms Q1 Result Highlights (Cons, QoQ)

Net Profit up 5.8% at Rs 142 crore versus Rs 134 crore.

Revenue up 4.1% at Rs 1,226 crore versus Rs 1,178 crore.

Ebit up 5.9% at Rs 168 crore versus Rs 159 crore.

Ebit Margin at 13.72% versus 13.49%.

Stocks In News

Inox Green Energy Services Ltd.: Board approved up to Rs. 600 crore fundraise.

Board approved up to Rs. 600 crore fundraise. Sona BLW - Sona Comstar signs definitive agreements with DENSO to form two India-based EV and hybrid powertrain joint ventures . Board approved EV business slump sale for Rs 893 Cr to Sona Comstar. Co entered into a Share Subscription Agreement with Sona eDrive and DENSO, through which DENSO will purchase 49% equity shares in Sona eDrive at an enterprises value of Rs 1750 Cr

Sona Comstar signs definitive agreements with DENSO to form two India-based EV and hybrid powertrain joint ventures Board approved EV business slump sale for Rs 893 Cr to Sona Comstar. Co entered into a Share Subscription Agreement with Sona eDrive and DENSO, through which DENSO will purchase 49% equity shares in Sona eDrive at an enterprises value of Rs 1750 Cr Emcure Pharma - Co. completed acquisition of 12.05% Gennova stake for Rs 2,318.7 million, making Gennova wholly owned on July 21, 2026.

- Co. completed acquisition of 12.05% Gennova stake for Rs 2,318.7 million, making Gennova wholly owned on July 21, 2026. UTI AMC - Board has selected P. V. Bharathi as Chairperson with effect from July 29, 2026.

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