Stock Picks Today: Nestle, BPCL, HPCL, Dr Reddy, Eternal, JSW Energy, United Spirits, And More On Brokerages' Radar

Brokerages issued fresh views on Nestle, Dr Reddy, Eternal, BPCL, HPCL, United Spirits, JSW Energy, Sona BLW and more.

Jefferies on Nestle

Maintain Hold; Hike TP to Rs 1425 from Rs 1325.

Great but Wait.

Reported another blockbuster quarter.

Performance was broad-based across categories & channels.

Growth rates should taper off from H2FY27.

There are better opportunities to play the pick-up in sector, as Nestle at 70x 1Y P/E leaves no scope for error.

Macquarie on Nestle

Maintain Neutral; Hike TP to Rs 1,575 from Rs 1,400.

Q1: Sales strength, gross margin beat.

Believe gross margin will remain strong.

Margin supported by continued strength in high-margin infant nutrition sales, expected benign inflation across key inputs.

MS on Dr Reddy

Maintain Equal-weight; Cut TP to Rs 1,200 from Rs 1,215.

Weak Q1; Sema H2 Rampup Key to Track.

Adjusted revenue was 2% and EBITDA was 13% below estimates.

Earnings are at trough.

Timely resumption of Semaglutide supplies and Abatacept rampup are keys to meet FY28 estimates.

Adjusted for Sema disruption and impact from ME crisis, the margins could have been around 18% in Q1.

BofA on Dr Reddy

Maintain Buy; Cut TP to Rs 1480 from Rs 1500

Weak Q1 on lower US & sema API impact

All eyes on sema resumption

EBITDA miss but hope for H2 improvement

Math on high teen margin in Q1

Confidence on sema key for stock.

Jefferies on Dr Reddy

Maintain Underperform with TP of Rs 1040

Q1 results a miss even after adjusting for provisions

Margins declined on weak US, higher RM cost and SG&A spends

Mgt expects better margins in H2FY27

Cut FY27-29E est by 1-15% on delays in Sema launch in Canada

Slower uptake of Sema and delays in bAbatacept approval pose downside risks to est

Citi on Dr Reddy

Maintain Sell; Cut TP to Rs 1040 from Rs 1070.

Weak Q1 Reinforces Margin Concerns.

Cut FY27/28E EPS by 24%/8%.

Remains confident of Abatacept approval by Dec-26.

MS on Eternal

Maintain Overweight; Hike TP to Rs 373 from Rs 347

Execution drives conviction

Steady momentum in food delivery and quick commerce NOV growth to continue

Strategy to maintain growth momentum irrespective of competition was comforting

Management believes QC steady state margins can be at the upper end of a 5-6% range

Strong Q1 beat and commentary drive estimates higher

Good execution should reinforce confidence in management's outlook

Stock has done well since mid-June, but we still see room for re-rating

Citi on Eternal

Maintain Buy; Hike TP to Rs 385 from Rs 360.

Solidifying its leadership position in Quick Commerce with many structural advantages.

Believe discounts alone are unlikely to threaten or disrupt.

Expand geographically with deeper presence in next-tier cities.

Commentary on competition suggests greater confidence in how Eternal is positioned to differentiate.

Macquarie on Eternal

Maintain Underperform with TP of Rs 190.

Growth acceleration, margin resilience.

Remain guarded on aggregate Q-Com economics and what's priced in the shares.

Jefferies on Eternal

Maintain Buy; Hike TP to Rs 415 from Rs 400.

Life could be Absolute.

Q1 reinforced a simple message: quality growth matters more than chasing share.

Food delivery accelerated with better-than-expected profitability.

Q/C outcome was positive despite missing our optimistic forecast.

Blinkit does not prefer short term discounting route & in the process, if the rest of the market grows faster, so be it.

Citi on JSW Energy

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 650.

Q1: Operating Drags Transitory; Better Execution Visibility.

Capacity additions pickup.

Thermal: backdown risks manageable; brownfield optionality improving.

Company has begun FY27 capacity additions on a strong note.

Macquarie on JSW Energy

Maintain Outperform with TP of Rs 720.

Q1FY27: Strong capacity addition; one-offs drag.

Believe Q1 masks the strong underlying progress - a record capacity addition and an improving balance sheet.

Current drags expected to be transient.

Believe JSW Energy is set up well for a stronger rest of the year.

Citi on BPCL

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 350.

Q1: Operational Superiority on Full Display.

Continue to prefer BPCL within the OMC space.

​Macquarie on BPCL

Maintain Outperform with TP of Rs 370.

Q1FY27: Marketing drags, refining cushions.

Supply situation for BPCL remains comfortable.

Current volatility in crude prices is likely to impact OMCs' earnings near term.

Macquarie on IndusInd Bank

Maintain Underperform with TP of Rs 625.

Asset quality improvement on track.

PAT beats estimates, aided by lower credit cost.

Margins to remain under pressure.

RoA ambition faces a demanding road.

Jefferies on IndusInd Bank

Maintain Buy; Hike TP to Rs 1250 from Rs 1100

June Quarter: On Track for Improvements

Results show progress on improving trends in growth, asset quality, and core ROA

Core trends were better, aided by lower opex and credit costs

Expect improvements to continue over the next 2-3 years

Visibility on 1.5% ROA will be key to a rerating

Macquarie on HPCL

Maintain Outperform with TP of Rs 490.

Q1FY27: Trough quarter likely.

Expect near-term earnings to remain volatile for OMCs.

Jefferies on HPCL

Maintain Underperform; Hike TP to Rs 345 from Rs 275.

Steep losses but benefits from Inventory Gains.

Spot marketing margins are back in the red after the crude rally.

Build in PAT loss for FY27.

HPCL trades at premium to BPCL despite reporting 3x the PAT loss of BPCL in the quarter.

Macquarie on United Spirits

Maintain Underperform with TP of Rs 1350.

Q1: Marginal Ebitda miss on higher ad spends.

Healthy growth momentum in the prestige segment, as the state mix likely aided realisation growth.

Management confidence of increasing growth further as the year progresses.

Healthy gross margin delivery and the moderate inflation in employee costs.

Jefferies on Sona BLW

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 700.

Expanding Opportunities in JV with Denso.

Partnership appears timely given rising pace of EV adoption across 2Ws and 4Ws in India.

Citi on Sona BLW

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 700.

Strengthening the Position in EV Powertrain Business with 2 JVs with Denso.

View the deal positively as it strengthens Sona's position in the 4W EV powertrain segment where its presence has been relatively limited.

Macquarie on Adani Green

Maintain Outperform with TP of Rs 1800.

Q1FY27: Robust growth, de-risking underway.

Strategic shift from merchant exposure toward long-term contracts materially derisks future cash flows.

This gives a more predictable returns trajectory as it scales toward its 50 GW RE/50 GWh BESS ambition.

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