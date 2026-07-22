X-Men '97 Season 2 Episode 6 Release: Date, Time, Recap, Plot, Where To Watch Marvel Animated Series

X-Men '97 is back with episode 6 this week. Titled, Danger.exe, it promises fresh challenges, the return of a familiar mutant and a dangerous new threat at Xavier's mansion.

What Happened In X-Men '97 Episode 5?

Episode 5, Weapon X, Lies, and DVDs, sees Wolverine and Morph reunite with Team X-Sabretooth, Lady Deathstrike, Maverick, and Garrison Kane to kill Dr. Abraham Cornelius at a Weapon X facility. Their helicopter is downed by mutated birds, killing Kane, while Cornelius transforms into a Brood-controlled insect-like creature.

Wolverine returns to recover his adamantium but is infected by the Brood, kills Maverick, and accidentally releases Omega Red. Morph convinces the team to restore Wolverine's adamantium, curing the infection and bringing back his iconic claws.

Wolverine defeats Omega Red, and the survivors escape as the facility is destroyed, though the mission leaves Wolverine and Morph's friendship strained.

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What To Expect From Episode 6?

Episode 6 introduces a new challenge as the Danger Room gains self-awareness and turns into a dangerous AI. The episode also marks Polaris' return to Xavier's mansion, while the X-Men remain divided across timelines amid a growing conflict, setting the stage for action-packed confrontations and emotional reunions.

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Episode Guide

Unlike the first season, Season 2 opened with three episodes before shifting to a weekly release.

Episode 1: Days of Past Future - Out Now

Episode 2: A Force to Be Reckoned With - Out Now

Episode 3: Rise of Apocalypse - Part I - Out Now

Episode 4: Rise of Apocalypse - Part II - Out Now

Episode 5: Weapon X, Lies, and DVDs - Out Now

Episode 6: Danger.exe - July 22

Episode 7: Strange Land, Savage Heart - July 29

Episode 8: The Dead Man's Hand - August 5

Episode 9 (Finale): Survival of the Fittest - August 12

Returning Cast

The voice cast includes Ross Marquand (Professor X), Matthew Waterson (Magneto), Ray Chase (Cyclops), Jennifer Hale (Jean Grey), Alison Sealy-Smith (Storm), Cal Dodd (Wolverine), Lenore Zann (Rogue) and George Buza (Beast).

When And Where To Watch In India?

X-Men '97' Season 2 Episode 6 premieres on Wednesday and will begin streaming on JioHotstar in India from 12:30 p.m. Indian Stadard Time.

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Watch X-Men '97 Season 2 Trailer Here:

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