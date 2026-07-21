HDFC Bank Hammered Worst Since 2008: Why Retail Investors Feel The Pinch

India's largest private lender, HDFC Bank Ltd. has been grappling with particularly difficult times in 2026. The stock has cracked over 23% year-to-date, marking its worst start since 2008 when it had slumped 42%.

By comparison, in 2009, the stock had surged as much as 71% in the first six months of the year.

What's Behind The Weakness?

The sharp decline came on the back of a host of headwinds. Even as the bank posted resilient loan growth in the first quarter of FY27, it has moderated in relative terms to improve balance sheet metrics.

ALSO READ: HDFC Bank Q1 Review: Brokerages Flag Margin Pressure Despite Steady Loan Growth

The total balance sheet size as of June 30, 2026, stood at Rs 43.9 lakh crore as against Rs 39.5 lakh crore as of June 30, 2025.

Analysts at Kotak Securities point out that the Bank's focus on loan growth in a tight deposit environment continues to delay margin expansion.

Funding mix changes have led to a slowdown in profitability metrics. On top of that, there has been a continuous decline in low-cost deposits.

Margins have remained range-bound in the last few quarters. The bank's net interest margin declined to 3.26% from 3.38% sequentially in the quarter-ended June 30, 2026.

According to brokerages, margin recovery will depend on funding costs easing and deposit conditions improving. Yields on assets have been on a downward trend in the last 5 quarters.

Besides the operational challenges, HDFC bank has also faced key governance issues in 2026, including delay in the re-appointment of CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan along with the abrupt exit of part-time Chairman Atanu Chakraborty.

ALSO READ: HDFC Bank Q1 Results: Net Profit Rises 5% As Provisions Decline; Asset Quality Worsens

Why Should Retail Investors Care?

HDFC Bank is not just the country's largest private lender, it is also 100% owned by the public, making it crucial for retail investors. Out of its 45.3 lakh shareholders, 44.4 lakh are individuals.

As many as 59 mutual funds own a 30.6% stake in the bank via various schemes. The value of holdings stands at close to Rs 3.1 lakh crore, which represent 8.3% of overall equity-oriented scheme AUM and 3.8% of total Mutual Fund Industry AUM.

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