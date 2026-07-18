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HDFC Bank Q1 Results: Net Profit Rises 5% As Provisions Decline; Asset Quality Worsens

Asset quality worsened as compared to the preceding quarter with Gross NPA rising to 1.17% from 1.15% and Net NPA rising to 0.41% from 0.38%

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HDFC Bank Q1 Results: Net Profit Rises 5% As Provisions Decline; Asset Quality Worsens
HDFC Bank Q1 results
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  • HDFC Bank's Q1 net profit rose 5% year-on-year to Rs 19,059 crore
  • Net Interest Income increased 6.7% to Rs 33,534 crore year-on-year
  • Provisions fell 78.8% year-on-year to Rs 3,060 crore in Q1 FY27
What is the reason behind the significant decrease in provisions?

HDFC Bank Ltd.'s net profit for the first quarter of fiscal year 2027 rose 5% year-on-year, according to an exchange filing on Saturday. 

India's largest private sector lender posted a bottom-line of Rs 19,059 crore, as against Rs 18,155 crore in the year-ago period, in-line with analysts' estimates of Rs 19,720 crore. 

Net Interest Income (NII), the difference between interest earned and interest paid, rose 6.7% to Rs 33,534 crore from Rs 31,438 crore. 

ALSO READ: Yes Bank Q1 Results: Net Profit Jumps 34% Despite Provisions Rising; Asset Quality Remains Stable

Provisions declined sharply on a year-on-year basis by 78.8% to Rs 3,060 crore from Rs 14,441 crore. However they rose sequentially by 17.2% to Rs 3,060 crore from Rs 2,610 crore. 

Asset quality worsened as compared to the preceding quarter with Gross NPA rising to 1.17% from 1.15% and Net NPA rising to 0.41% from 0.38%

Operating profit took a hit and declined 21.2% to Rs 28,168 crore from Rs 35,734 crore.Net interest margin (NIM) on total assets came in at 3.26%, slightly below analysts' estimate of 3.32%, while NIM on interest-earning assets came in at 3.40%. 

Speaking during the post-earnings analyst call, HDFC Bank CEO said the bank had successfully navigated several challenges over the past four months, with employees focused on strengthening the franchise despite a difficult operating environment. He added that the appointment of the new chairman has removed the uncertainty surrounding the leadership transition.

Follow live earnings updates here

HDFC Bank Q1FY27 (YoY)

  • Net profit up 5% to Rs 19,059 crore from Rs 18,155 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 19,720 crore)
  • Net interest income up 6.7% to Rs 33,534 crore from Rs 31,438 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 34,257 crore)
  • Provisions at Rs 3,060 crore versus Rs 14,441 crore

Asset Quality (QoQ)

  • Gross NPA up 2 basis points to 1.17% from 1.15% (Bloomberg estimate: 1.15%)
  • Net NPA up 3 basis points to 0.41% from 0.38% (Bloomberg estimate: 0.38%)
  • Provisions at Rs 3,060 crore versus Rs 2,610 crore

HDFC Bank Share Price

HDFC Bank's stock closed 1.40% higher at Rs 819.60 apiece on the NSE on Friday. This compared to a 1.09% advance in the benchmark Nifty index.  

The share price has fallen 17.31% year-to-date and 58.75% in the last 12 months. 

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