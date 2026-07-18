Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 8: Ajay Devgn Film Enters Rs 100-Crore Club In India

Dhamaal 4 has maintained a steady run at the Indian box office in its second week. After a strong opening week, the comedy entertainer continued to attract audiences on its second Friday and crossed a significant milestone in domestic collections.

While the film witnessed a slight dip from the previous day, it remained stable and now heads into the weekend with expectations of further growth.

Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 8

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Dhamaal 4 collected Rs 5.50 crore net at the Indian box office on Day 8, registering an 8.3% decline from its Day 7 collection of Rs 6 crore. The film was screened across 8,158 shows and recorded an overall occupancy of 15% on its second Friday.

With the latest figures, the film's India net collection has reached Rs 101.50 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 121.03 crore.

Overseas And Worldwide Box Office

The film also added Rs 50 lakh to its overseas earnings on Day 8, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 18.75 crore. As a result, Dhamaal 4 has now collected Rs 139.78 crore at the worldwide box office, according to Sacnilk.

Occupancy Across Major Cities

Among major regions, Chennai reported the highest overall occupancy at 45% from 18 shows, including an impressive 72% occupancy during the night shows. Bengaluru followed with 18.8% occupancy across 173 shows, while Lucknow recorded 17% from 149 shows.

Jaipur registered 16.5% occupancy across 127 shows, while Mumbai and Chandigarh each posted 16%. National Capital Region (NCR) recorded 15.8% occupancy from 750 shows, followed by Pune at 15% and Hyderabad at 14.8%. Kolkata registered 11.8%, Ahmedabad recorded 11.5%, Bhopal stood at 7.8%, and Surat reported 6.3% occupancy. These occupancy figures are based on estimates reported by Sacnilk.

According to Taran Adarsh, Dhamaal 4 has officially entered the Rs 100 crore club on Day 8. Sharing the latest box office update, he noted that the film remained steady on its second Friday, with collections slightly higher than its first Thursday.

According to Taran Adarsh, the film earned Rs 6.19 crore on its second Friday, taking its official India net collection to Rs 105.28 crore, and added that stronger collections are expected over the weekend.

Dhamaal 4 is the latest instalment in the popular Dhamaal comedy franchise. The film features Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaaferi, Sanjay Mishra, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Anjali Anand and Upendra Limaye in key roles.

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