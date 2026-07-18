Priyanka Chopra's New Varanasi Posters Spark Fan Frenzy: 'Jungli Billi Is Back'

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas celebrated her birthday by giving fans another glimpse of her character from SS Rajamouli's upcoming film Varanasi.

The makers unveiled two fresh posters featuring the actor as Mandakini, showcasing contrasting shades of the character. The new visuals quickly caught fans' attention, who flooded social media with reactions, praising Priyanka's transformation and eagerly anticipating her return to Indian cinema.

Sharing the images, the makers wrote, "To more adventures.... more discoveries... and journeys across every horizon."

The first poster presents Priyanka in an intense avatar. She is dressed in a black corset-inspired outfit with sheer, full sleeves, while her tousled hairstyle, smoky eye makeup, and emerald earrings add to her mysterious appearance. Her piercing expression hints at the fierce nature of her character, Mandakini.

This is a second poster that describes a totally different side of the character. Priyanka is seen wearing a white crop top layered with a beige oversized shirt and black cargo pants. Captured mid-air with a bright smile, the image is set against a scenic backdrop of mountains, open grasslands, zebras and giraffes, highlighting Mandakini's adventurous spirit.

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Fans Praise Priyanka's Transformation

The posters also received a warm response from social media. While some users called Priyanka's look the return of the "jungli billi", there were others who called her a versatile star who could carry two completely different appearances with equal confidence

Fans called her an "action queen" and said they were excited to watch her back on the big screen. Many admired the balance of strength and vulnerability reflected in the character, while others simply expressed their excitement.

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About Varanasi

Directed by SS Rajamouli and scripted by Vijayendra Prasad, Varanasi features Mahesh Babu, Prithviraj and Priyanka Chopra. The maker combines mythology, Indian folklore, and science fiction, like time travel, for a worldwide journey.

The project also marks Priyanka Chopra's return to Indian cinema after an eight-year gap. On June 27, Rajamouli confirmed that Varanasi will be a standalone film rather than a franchise.

The first glimpse of the film was unveiled at a grand event in Hyderabad last year, and the director has also confirmed that Mahesh Babu will portray Lord Rama in one of the film's sequences.

Varanasi is currently under production and is scheduled to release in theatres in April 2027.

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