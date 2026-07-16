Prabhas's Fauzi Release Date Announced; Film Avoids Box Office Clash With Shah Rukh Khan's King

The makers of Prabhas-starrer Fauzi have shared a major update on the much-awaited period action drama. Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, the film has generated significant buzz since its announcement, and the latest update has now confirmed its theatrical plans.

Along with the announcement, Mythri Movie Makers unveiled a new poster featuring Prabhas in an intense look. The poster shows the actor seated with a rifle in his hand, covered in blood and surrounded by fallen soldiers, hinting at the film's war backdrop. The makers captioned the poster, "Agyataparv Ends. The Rebellion Begins," while unveiling the release date.

Avoids Another Salaar-Dunki Style Clash

The release schedule ensures that Fauzi will not have a direct box office clash with Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film King. Directed by Siddharth Anand, King is expected to arrive in theatres later in December, giving Fauzi an exclusive theatrical window before the Shah Rukh Khan-led action entertainer hits cinemas.

The announcement has reminded fans of the much-discussed Salaar and Dunki box office clash in 2023, when films led by Prabhas and Shah Rukh Khan released within days of each other. This time, however, the makers have opted for a release strategy that avoids a similar head-to-head battle.

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About Fauzi

Fauzi is directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, who is best known for Sita Ramam. The film is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar under the Mythri Movie Makers banner and is presented by T-Series Films. It also marks the acting debut of Imanvi, who stars opposite Prabhas.

Apart from Fauzi, Prabhas has several projects in the pipeline, including Spirit, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, alongside Triptii Dimri. He is also expected to return for Kalki 2898 AD with Nag Ashwin and reunite with Prashanth Neel for the sequel to Salaar.

Fauzi Release Date

The makers have confirmed that Fauzi will release in theatres worldwide on Dec. 3, 2026. The release date gives the film a clear theatrical window ahead of Shah Rukh Khan's King, which is scheduled to hit cinemas on Dec. 24, helping the two big-ticket releases avoid a direct box office clash.

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