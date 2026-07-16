Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana Trailer Gets U Certificate From CBFC; Runtime Details Out

The trailer of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana has officially cleared the censorship process ahead of its worldwide launch on July 24. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has awarded it a 'U' certificate, while also approving two versions of the trailer with different runtimes.

The certification, issued on July 15, marks another milestone for the much-awaited mythological epic as it gears up to begin its global promotional campaign.

Two Trailer Cuts Approved

According to the CBFC website, one version of the trailer runs for 4 minutes and 15 seconds, while the other has a runtime of 4 minutes. They are listed as 'Trailer – Ramayana 3D' and 'Theatrical Trailer – Ramayana 3D', respectively.

The makers have not revealed why two versions were certified. It also remains unclear whether the longer cut will be released online or reserved for theatres.

Trailer Launch On July 24

The makers recently announced that the trailer will premiere worldwide on July 24, marking the beginning of the film's promotions. A grand launch event is expected to be held in New Delhi, where director Nitesh Tiwari, producer Namit Malhotra, and several cast members are likely to be present.

Earlier this year, the team released the 'Rama' introduction teaser on Hanuman Jayanti. The 2-minute-38-second teaser focused on Ranbir Kapoor's character and had also received a 'U' certificate.

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Cast And Release Details

Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman. The film also stars Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha and Kunal Kapoor as Lord Indra.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the two-part epic is produced by Prime Focus Studios, DNEG, and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, with music by A.R. Rahman and Hans Zimmer.

The makers are also reportedly planning a promotional campaign in China, with discussions underway for a four-day tour featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi.

Made on a reported Rs 4,000 crore budget, Ramayana will release in IMAX worldwide, with Part 1 arriving on Diwali 2026 and Part 2 on Diwali 2027.

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Watch The Ramayana Teaser Here:

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