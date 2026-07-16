Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 6: Ajay Devgn's Film Sees Midweek Slowdown, Collects This Amount

Dhamaal 4 saw its collections dip again on Wednesday after witnessing a slight jump on Tuesday. Despite the weekday slowdown, the Ajay Devgn-led comedy has comfortably crossed the Rs 120 crore mark at the worldwide box office.

Here's how the film performed on Day 6.

Box Office Report

Dhamaal 4 collected Rs 6.50 crore net on Day 6 from 11,137 tracked shows, registering a 31.6% drop from Tuesday's Rs 9.50 crore, according to Sacnilk.

With this, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 89.75 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 107.11 crore. Overseas, the comedy added Rs 1.25 crore on Wednesday, taking its international gross to Rs 17.25 crore. Its worldwide gross collection now stands at Rs 124.36 crore after six days in theatres.

Occupancy Trend

Dhamaal 4 recorded an overall 14.12% Hindi occupancy on Wednesday.

The film opened with 6.92% occupancy during the morning shows before improving to 13.62% in the afternoon. Evening occupancy rose slightly to 15.31%, while the highest footfall came during the night shows with 19% occupancy, indicating stronger audience turnout later in the day despite the overall drop in collections.

Box Office Journey So Far

Released on July 10, Dhamaal 4 opened with Rs 14 crore on Friday with 10,669 shows and occupancy of 24%. Collections climbed sharply over the weekend, earning Rs 22.50 crore on Saturday and Rs 28.50 crore on Sunday.

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The film witnessed the expected weekday decline with Rs 8.75 crore on first Monday before showing a modest recovery to Rs 9.50 crore on Tuesday. However, the momentum couldn't be sustained, with Wednesday's earnings falling to Rs 6.50 crore.

About Dhamaal 4

Directed by Indra Kumar, Dhamaal 4 is the latest installment in the popular comedy franchise and is reportedly the most expensive film in the series, mounted on a budget of around Rs 200 crore.

The ensemble cast features Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Javed Jaffrey, Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Upendra Limaye, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Anjali Anand, and Esha Gupta.

The film carries forward the franchise's signature mix of slapstick comedy, chaotic adventures and ensemble performances, which has helped it attract audiences during its opening week in theatres.

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