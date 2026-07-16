Haiwaan First Look X Review: 'Intense' To 'Pure 90s Nostalgia', Fans Hail Akshay-Saif's Reunion

Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan are reuniting on screen after 18 years, and the first-look posters of Haiwaan have already created a buzz online. Soon after the visuals were unveiled, fans flooded X with reactions, praising the duo's intense new looks, celebrating their long-awaited reunion, and expressing excitement for Priyadarshan's psychological thriller.

X Reactions For Haiwaan

While many loved the dark and mysterious vibe of the posters, others said they were looking forward to seeing the two stars reunite on the big screen.

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Haiwaan is an upcoming Hindi thriller directed by Priyadarshan and based on his 2016 Malayalam blockbuster Oppam. The film features Saif Ali Khan as a visually impaired man caught in a murder case, while Akshay Kumar takes on the role of the antagonist.

The film also stars Boman Irani, Saiyami Kher and Shriya Pilgaonkar in key roles. Produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Shailaja Desai Fenn under KVN Productions and Thespian Films, the thriller is set to release in theatres on September 11.

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