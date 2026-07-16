Haiwaan First Look X Review: 'Intense' To 'Pure 90s Nostalgia', Fans Hail Akshay-Saif's Reunion

Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan are reuniting on screen after 18 years, and the first-look posters of Haiwaan have already created a buzz online. Soon after the visuals were unveiled, fans flooded X with reactions, praising the duo's intense new looks, celebrating their long-awaited reunion, and expressing excitement for Priyadarshan's psychological thriller.
X Reactions For Haiwaan
While many loved the dark and mysterious vibe of the posters, others said they were looking forward to seeing the two stars reunite on the big screen.
AK Sir, this avatar is unbeatable— Laksha (@LakshaK_) July 15, 2026
AK Sir bringing back the golden era feels so special— Nitin (@Nitin17809) July 15, 2026
This one's going to rule theatres— faran khan (@Faran89khan7) July 15, 2026
Pure 90s nostalgia— Pawan (@Pawan_5_) July 15, 2026
AK Sir, thank you for giving us another reason to relive the magic of Tu Khiladi Main Anari ????— Ishaan Khanna (@Ishan9432) July 15, 2026
Poster looks good!! Hope so it doenst end up like a cringe movie welcome to jungle!!!— Sehaj (@Sehajpal) July 15, 2026
Damn excited for this thriller ????— Virat Bakshi (@virat_baks79862) July 15, 2026
ALSO READ: Priyadarshan's Haiwaan: Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan's First Look Sparks Buzz Over Their Roles
This actually looks different. It's great to see Saif Ali Khan back in an intense role. After watching Bhooth Bangla and Welcome to the Jungle, I'd almost lost hope in Akshay Kumar's script choices. Hopefully, #Haiwaan proves me wrong.— Adarsh (@OpinionKraft) July 15, 2026
The visuals are genuinely creepy. Hoping this turns out to be a gripping thriller ????— Cinema With Piyu (@CinemaWithPiyu) July 15, 2026
Akshay's poster have VENGEANCE written, so that means he will have a flashback too, maybe his role is more and there are changes than the original story too— Gaurav (@82GOATMCG) July 15, 2026
Let's see what Priyadarshan have cooked
Posters look really cool !! Very old school intense thriller film vibes !— Cliff Durden ࿗???? (@Hartwellchief) July 15, 2026
The poster looks incredibly dark and intense.Haiwaniyat ab nahin rukegi,this is going to be wild.— Girja Rawat (@GirjaRawat15) July 15, 2026
It's Oppam movie remake.. where saif is blind and protecting that child.. Akshay will come later part of the movie... It's more of an extended cameo.. don't expect too much— KING ???? (@11Prajju) July 15, 2026
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Haiwaan is an upcoming Hindi thriller directed by Priyadarshan and based on his 2016 Malayalam blockbuster Oppam. The film features Saif Ali Khan as a visually impaired man caught in a murder case, while Akshay Kumar takes on the role of the antagonist.
The film also stars Boman Irani, Saiyami Kher and Shriya Pilgaonkar in key roles. Produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Shailaja Desai Fenn under KVN Productions and Thespian Films, the thriller is set to release in theatres on September 11.
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