Priyadarshan's Haiwaan: Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan's First Look Sparks Buzz Over Their Roles

The makers of Haiwaan have officially unveiled the first-look posters of the upcoming thriller, offering a glimpse into the intense world of the film led by Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan. Directed by Priyadarshan, the film is an adaptation of the Malayalam thriller Oppam and is soon set to arrive in theatres.

While the posters revealed little about the storyline, they hinted at the contrasting personalities and mysterious roles of the two lead actors.

Akshay Kumar Shares First-Look Posters

Akshay Kumar unveiled the posters on Instagram and confirmed the film's theatrical release date. Sharing the visuals, the actor wrote, "One sees everything, One misses nothing, Haiwaniyat ab nahin rukegi! #Haiwaan arrives in cinemas on 11th September!

One of Akshay's posters features him wearing a beanie with his eyes covered, accompanied by the line, "Vengeance sees everything." Another set of posters presents Saif Ali Khan looking directly at the camera with the tagline, "Every sense is a weapon." The captions and imagery appear to hint at the unique characteristics of their respective characters.

Posters Hint At An Intense Thriller

Among the newly released visuals is a red-toned poster featuring Akshay Kumar with a menacing smile as flames engulf a figure in a graveyard. Saif Ali Khan appears in a contrasting, yellow-themed poster with a calm yet determined expression.

Another poster brings both actors together alongside a child holding a teddy bear, suggesting the young character could play a crucial role in the narrative.

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Cast And Production Details

Haiwaan is directed by Priyadarshan and produced by Venkat K Narayana and Shailaja Desai Fenn under the banners of KVN Productions and Thespian Films. Apart from Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan, the film also stars Boman Irani, Saiyami Kher, and Shriya Pilgaonkar in key roles.

Release Date Haiwaan is scheduled to hit theatres on Sept. 11. Directed by Priyadarshan, the thriller stars Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles, alongside Boman Irani, Saiyami Kher, and Shriya Pilgaonkar. Produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Shailaja Desai Fenn under the banners of KVN Productions and Thespian Films, the film is an adaptation of the acclaimed Malayalam thriller Oppam.

Upcoming Projects Of The Lead Actors

Akshay Kumar recently collaborated with Priyadarshan on the horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla and was last seen in Ahmed Khan's Welcome to the Jungle. He also has Golmaal 5 in the pipeline.

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan was most recently seen in the Netflix film Kartavya, where he portrayed a police officer. He is also set to feature in Hum Hindustani, directed by Rahul Dholakia.

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