Jana Nayagan Canada Ticket Booking: Why Fans Can't Buy Tickets Online At York Cinemas

Vijay's much-awaited film Jana Nayagan will have a different ticket booking system for moviegoers in Canada. While bookings have already begun, audiences planning to watch the film at York Cinemas will not be able to purchase tickets online. Instead, the theatre chain has announced that all ticket sales will be conducted exclusively through its box office using a phased release system.

York Cinemas Introduces Offline Booking Plan

According to an announcement by York Cinemas, tickets for Jana Nayagan will only be available through in-person purchases at the theatre box office. The exhibitor said the revised process has been introduced after the film's previous bookings were cancelled following changes to its release schedule.

The theatre further stated that the initial phase of ticket sales will be reserved for eligible VIP members. Customers who had booked tickets before the postponement and are still awaiting refunds or booking adjustments will receive the first opportunity to purchase seats.

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Priority Access Before Public Sales

As per York Cinemas, ticket exchanges and booking modifications will also be handled only at the theatre's box office. During the following two days, ticket sales will continue exclusively for other eligible VIP members.

The exhibitor added that general public bookings will begin only after the priority window concludes. Customers purchasing tickets under the VIP category will be required to present valid membership details or other proof of eligibility while completing their purchase.

Reason Behind The New Booking Policy

According to York Cinemas, the phased booking model has been introduced after the earlier bookings were cancelled when Jana Nayagan's release was delayed for several months because of issues related to the censor process. The priority system has been designed to ensure that customers affected by those cancellations receive the first opportunity to secure tickets before public sales begin.

Overseas Buzz And Updated Runtime

While Canada follows a different booking process, advance sales in other international markets have witnessed strong demand. According to Ahimsa Entertainment, thousands of tickets were sold within the first hour after bookings opened in the UK. Bookings have also commenced in Australia.

Meanwhile, Jana Nayagan received fresh certification on July 14, with its runtime extended by 41 seconds. The revised duration now stands at 3 hours, 3 minutes and 52 seconds. Directed by H. Vinoth and starring Vijay and Pooja Hegde, the film is scheduled to release in India on July 23, while screenings in several overseas markets, including parts of the international circuit, will begin on July 24.

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