Jana Nayagan New Poster Out: Plot, Cast To CBFC Clearance, Here's What We Know

The promotional team of Jana Nayagan has come out with a new poster ahead of the film's theatrical release, offering fans a fresh look at Vijay from the upcoming action drama.

The poster arrives as the film prepares for its release following the completion of its certification process by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

CBFC Grants Certification

Jana Nayagan received an 'A' (Adults Only) certificate from the CBFC on July 9, nearly seven months after it was first submitted for certification in December 2025. According to reports, the examining committee initially recommended a U/A 16+ certificate with certain modifications. The film was later referred to a revising committee, resulting in additional delays.

The certification eventually came to the Madras High Court, and due to the legal proceedings, approval was further delayed. The film has now received certification, with the CBFC listing its runtime as 183 minutes (3 hours and 3 minutes). The detailed cut list has not yet been published.

Piracy Case During Certification

Before receiving its censor certificate, Jana Nayagan was affected by a piracy incident. In April, several scenes from the film were leaked online, followed by reports that a full high-definition copy had appeared on platforms including WhatsApp and Telegram.

The Tamil Nadu Cyber Crime Wing investigated the case and arrested several people, including a freelance assistant editor. Authorities also stated that sharing or watching pirated versions of the film could invite legal action

Plot, Cast, and Release Date

Directed by H. Vinoth and produced by Venkat K. Narayana under KVN Productions, Jana Nayagan follows an ordinary man, played by Vijay, who is forced to become a people's leader after an attack on his family. The story centres on his confrontation with a powerful opponent portrayed by Bobby Deol, with the conflict revolving around power, justice, and opposing ideologies.

The film features Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Priyamani, Narain, and Nassar. The music is by Anirudh Ravichander, cinematography is by Sathyan Sooryan, and editing is done by Pradeep E. Ragav.

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