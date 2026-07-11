West Indies Vs New Zealand ODI Live Streaming: Check Date, Time, Squads And How To Watch WI Vs NZ Match

The New Zealand cricket team is set to kick off their five-match ODI tour of the West Indies on July 12 at Providence Stadium in Guyana.

As the Black Caps adjust to the Caribbean conditions, the hosts will be eager to leverage their home advantage and set an authoritative tone right from the opening delivery on July 12.

The 15-member West Indies squad for the opening three ODIs against New Zealand has been confirmed by Cricket West Indies (CWI). The first leg of the five-match series will be hosted in Guyana and Barbados.

West Indies Team News

After spending the past few weeks training with the senior squad ahead of the home series, 19-year-old wrist spinner Vitel Lawes has been rewarded with his maiden international call. His rise follows a standout ICC Under-19 World Cup campaign, where he claimed 10 wickets, bowled the most dot balls in the competition and secured a spot in the Team of the Tournament.

Shamar Springer has withdrawn from contention following the passing of his mother. Keemo Paul has been brought into the squad as his replacement, having recently been added to the Test squad for depth.

New Zealand Team News

New Zealand have welcomed back experienced fast bowler Jacob Duffy for the upcoming ODI series against the West Indies.

The right-armer has not featured on the international stage since the ICC Men's T20 World Cup earlier this year, having taken paternity leave after becoming a father for the first time.

The return of Jacob Duffy bolsters a strong New Zealand squad for the ODI series against the West Indies. Veteran all-rounder Mitchell Santner has been entrusted with leading the team during the Caribbean assignment.

Matthew Fisher is another notable inclusion and could earn his first ODI cap, whereas Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry and Will O'Rourke have not been selected as New Zealand continues to monitor the workload of their frontline quicks.

New Zealand Tour Of West Indies: Schedule

Date Match Time (IST) Venue July 12 West Indies vs New Zealand, 1st ODI 12:00 a.m. Providence Stadium, Guyana July 14 West Indies vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI 12:00 a.m. Providence Stadium, Guyana July 17 West Indies vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI 12:00 a.m. Providence Stadium, Guyana July 20 West Indies vs New Zealand, 4th ODI 12:00 a.m. Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados July 22 West Indies vs New Zealand, 5th ODI 12:00 a.m. Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados

New Zealand Tour Of West Indies: Live Telecast

The live telecast of the New Zealand Tour Of West Indies won't be available in India.

New Zealand Tour Of West Indies: Live Streaming

The five-match ODI series will be available for streaming on FanCode app and website. You can subscribe to the platform and watch the games on your computer screen, tablet or mobile phone.

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New Zealand Tour Of West Indies: Squads

West Indies (First three matches): Shai Hope (c), Ackeem Auguste, John Campbell, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Justin Greaves, Amir Jangoo, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Vitel Lawes, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayden Seales.

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Kristian Clarke, Jacob Duffy, Matthew Fisher, Dean Foxcroft, Mitch Hay, Nick Kelly, Tom Latham, Jayden Lennox, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Ben Sears, Nathan Smith, Will Young.

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