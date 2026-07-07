Suryakumar Yadav Breaks Silence On Viral 'Captaincy' Claim, Backs Team India

Suryakumar Yadav has dismissed a statement circulating on social media that falesely claimed he was unhappy after being removed as India's T20I skipper and dropped from the national squad.

Instead, the 35-year-old reiterated his support for Team India and wished the players well as they continue their ongoing white-ball assignments.

In a post on X, Suryakumar wrote, "I'm very happy for the team and wish them nothing but the very best, always." He added, "I know the boys are giving it their all, and they will always have my full support."

The batter also had a special message for 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who recently made his international debut. "A special word for Vaibhav ---- You're at the start of what promises to be a very exciting journey. Enjoy every moment and keep making the country proud," SKY added.

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Addressing the viral post attributed to him, Suryakumar made it clear that he had no connection with the statement. “I've also noticed a statement being circulated online that has been falsely attributed to me,” he said.

"I want to make it clear that I have not made or authorised any such statement. Please don't believe or share unverified information. My support for Indian cricket, my teammates, and the game will always speak louder than words falsely attributed to me," he added.

The clarification comes weeks after the BCCI named Shreyas Iyer as India's new T20I captain for the Ireland and England series, replacing Suryakumar, who also missed selection for the squad following a lean run during the 2026 T20 World Cup.

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Suryakumar, who captained India to the T20 World Cup 2026 title in March, has remained one of the country's most accomplished T20 batters.

His new message aimed to put speculation to rest while expressing his continuous backing for the national team and encouraging fans to avoid disseminating disinformation on social media.

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