South Africa Midfielder Jayden Adams, Who Played In World Cup, Dies At 25

South Africa international Jayden Adams has died at the age of 25, prompting tributes from across the country's football community, according to reports.

The midfielder had recently represented Bafana Bafana at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, featuring in three group-stage matches before South Africa exited the tournament in the Round of 32.

Adams started South Africa's opening 2-0 defeat to Mexico and the 1-1 draw against Czechia before coming on as a substitute in the team's 1-0 victory over South Korea. He did not feature in the 1-0 Round of 32 defeat to Canada, according to reports.

According to a statement by Gayton McKenzie, the Minister of Sport of South Africa, the player had died. "It is with profound shock and a heavy heart that I have learnt of the passing of Jayden Adams, midfielder for Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana, at the age of 25."

He also stated that South African football had lost one of the brightest young talents and sent his condolences to Adams' family, his teammates, and the fans.

The reason for Adams' death has not been revealed.

According to AFP, the Western Cape Police said officers had opened an investigation after the body of a 25-year-old man was found at a house in Schotsche Kloof, a suburb in central Cape Town, on Saturday morning. Police FC van Wyk expressed, "Circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation".

Adams progressed through Stellenbosch FC's academy and became the club's first academy graduate to sign a professional contract. He made 139 appearances for the club and helped Stellenbosch win the 2023 Carling Knockout before joining Mamelodi Sundowns in January 2025.

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