Legendary Playback Singer S Janaki Passes Away In Mysuru

Veteran playback singer S Janaki, popularly known as the "Nightingale of South India", passed away at the age of 88 in Mysuru on Saturday due to age-related ailments.

According to PTI, she died at a private hospital after being admitted with breathing difficulties that developed the previous night.

Janaki's singing career spanned more than six decades, during which she recorded over 48,000 songs in multiple languages. She sang for films, albums, television and radio in nearly 20 Indian languages, including Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi, Odia, Tulu, Urdu, Punjabi and Bengali.

Career And Recognition

Throughout her career, S. Janaki has been awarded four National Film Awards for Best Female Playback Singer and 33 State Film Awards in different languages.

In 2013, she declined the Padma Bhushan, India's third-highest civilian honour, stating that the recognition had come too late. She had also said that her contribution to Indian music deserved the Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian award.

She continued recording songs across different Indian film industries and remained active in playback singing for several decades before reducing her work due to health-related issues.

Hospitalisation And Death

According to PTI, Janaki developed breathing-related complications on Friday night and was admitted to a private hospital in Mysuru, where she later died due to age-related ailments.

Sources confirmed her death on Saturday. No additional details regarding the illness were immediately released.

Known as "Janaki Amma" by her fans and colleagues, S Janaki recorded songs in multiple Indian languages and worked with composers and filmmakers across different regional film industries throughout her career. Her death marks the end of a playback singing career that spanned more than six decades.

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