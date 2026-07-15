Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan To Release On July 23? Here's What We Know

After months of delays and uncertainty, Vijay's much-awaited Jana Nayagan is finally set to release in theatres on July 23.

The political action drama will arrive in cinemas a day earlier than the previously communicated July 24 release window, NDTV reported, citing sources. Overseas distributors have reportedly been instructed to lock screens for the revised date, while bookings have already opened in Australia and several European markets.

Directed by H Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions, the film was the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay's final movie before his full-time political career.

CBFC Certification Delayed The Film's Release

Jana Nayagan was originally scheduled to hit theatres on January 9, 2026, during the Pongal festival. However, the release was repeatedly postponed after the film became entangled in a prolonged certification dispute with the Central Board of Film Certification.

The producers had submitted the film to the CBFC on December 18, 2025. The examining committee initially recommended a U/A 16+ certificate subject to several modifications. After the suggested cuts were implemented, the film was resubmitted, but the CBFC later referred it to the revising committee, delaying the certification process.

The matter reached the Madras High Court, leading to months of legal proceedings before the makers eventually withdrew their petition. The certification process concluded after the CBFC granted the film an 'A' certificate on July 9. According to the certification document, the film has a runtime of 183 minutes and 11 seconds (3 hours and 3 minutes), with the board recommending 12 modifications before release.

ALSO READ: Jana Nayagan Release: 12 CBFC Changes To Vijay's Film You Need To Know

Leak, Release Plan, Star Cast

The film also faced a major setback when a pirated version surfaced online in April. Authorities later arrested multiple people, including a freelance film editor, in connection with the leak. During court proceedings, it was revealed that nearly 1.2 crore people had viewed the pirated copy before access was blocked.

In Tamil Nadu, the first show is expected to begin at 9 am, with no special 5 am screenings. However, early-morning shows are planned in Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana.

Other than Vijay, Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain and Priyamani also play pivotal roles in the movie.

Plot

Jana Nayagan is a political action drama that follows the journey of a determined leader who takes on powerful forces to fight corruption and injustice. Set against a politically charged backdrop, the film explores themes of leadership, power, sacrifice and public service.

As the protagonist faces personal and political challenges, he must navigate shifting alliances and high-stakes confrontations while standing up for the people. The makers have kept the detailed storyline under wraps ahead of the film's theatrical release.

ALSO READ: Jana Nayagan New Poster Out: Plot, Cast To CBFC Clearance, Here's What We Know

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