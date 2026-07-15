Wipro Q1 Results Tomorrow: Should You Buy, Sell Or Hold Shares Amid Weak-Quarter Preview?

Wipro Ltd. is set to announce its June quarter earnings on Tuesday, with analysts expecting another subdued performance as weak discretionary technology spending, wage hikes and slower conversion of large deals continue to weigh on the company's growth.

According to Bloomberg consensus estimates, Wipro's consolidated revenue is expected to rise 2% sequentially to Rs 24,730 crore from Rs 24,236 crore. However, operating performance is likely to remain under pressure, with EBIT estimated to decline 1% to Rs 4,113 crore from Rs 4,164 crore in the previous quarter. EBIT margin is expected to contract to 16.63% from 17.18%, while net profit is seen slipping marginally to Rs 3,466 crore from Rs 3,502 crore.

In constant currency terms, revenue is expected to grow 1.62% year-on-year and 1.33% quarter-on-quarter. Attrition is estimated at 14.86%, while the company's total headcount is projected to stand at 2,49,422 employees, with net additions of around 18,000 during the quarter.

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Brokerages broadly expect Wipro's IT services business to remain at the lower end of the company's guidance range as cautious enterprise spending and slower conversion of large deals continue to impact organic growth. Investors will closely monitor the company's guidance for the September quarter, commentary on client technology spending, the pace of large deal ramp-ups, artificial intelligence adoption and the contribution from recent acquisitions.

Should You Buy Sell Or Hold?

The stock has remained under pressure over the past year. Wipro shares have declined 32.15% over the last 12 months, fallen 34.67% so far in 2026 and lost 10.87% during the June quarter, reflecting continued concerns over growth prospects.

Analyst sentiment also remains cautious. According to Bloomberg data, nine analysts have a 'Buy' rating on the stock, 17 recommend 'Hold' and 19 have a 'Sell' rating. The consensus target price implies a potential downside of around 29% from current levels.

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