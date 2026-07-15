Govt Invites Global Bids For 10 GWh ACC Battery Giga-Factories Under PLI Scheme

The Centre has invited global bids to establish 10 GWh of giga-scale advanced chemistry cell battery manufacturing capacity for grid-scale stationary storage under its Production Linked Incentive scheme, marking a major push to bolster India's domestic battery manufacturing ecosystem, accelerate the clean energy transition and strengthen the country's rapidly expanding renewable energy infrastructure.

The Ministry of Heavy Industries on Wednesday floated a request for proposal, inviting global companies to compete for setting up giga-scale ACC battery manufacturing facilities in India under the PLI Scheme.

The bidding process will be conducted online through a two-stage quality and cost-based-selection mechanism on the Central Public Procurement Portal. Tender documents have been made available from July 15, while a pre-bid conference is scheduled for July 29. The companies can submit bids until October 13, with technical bids set to be opened on October 14.

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The 10 GWh capacity has been earmarked specifically for grid-scale stationary storage systems, which are expected to play a key role in integrating renewable energy into the power grid and ensuring reliable electricity supply. The initiative is also aimed at reducing India's reliance on imported battery cells while encouraging global and domestic manufacturers to expand production within the country.

The latest tender is part of the broader National Programme on Advanced Chemistry Cell Battery Storage, approved by the Union Cabinet in May 2021 with a budgetary outlay of Rs 18,100 crore.

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The scheme seeks to create 50 GWh of domestic ACC manufacturing capacity. Of the targeted capacity, 40 GWh has already been allocated to domestic manufacturers.

The remaining 10 GWh is being offered for grid-scale energy storage applications to support India's clean energy transition, improve energy security and build a globally competitive battery manufacturing industry.

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