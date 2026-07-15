Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

Varanasi Ring Road, 6-Lane Corridor And More: Cabinet Okays Rs 25,000-Crore Infra Boost For Uttar Pradesh

NHAI to build Rs 10,998-crore elevated corridor under HAM as part of Varanasi decongestion plan

Read Time: 2 mins
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
Varanasi Ring Road, 6-Lane Corridor And More: Cabinet Okays Rs 25,000-Crore Infra Boost For Uttar Pradesh
The project, with a total capital cost of Rs 10,998.32 crore, includes Rs 4,565.33 crore towards civil construction.
(Photo: Unsplash)

Uttar Pradesh received a major infrastructure fillip on Wednesday as the Union Cabinet approved projects worth about Rs 25,000 crore, including a Rs 10,998.32-crore elevated corridor for Varanasi.

According to an official statement, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the construction of a 43.2-km, 6/4-lane elevated link corridor connecting NH-31 with the Varanasi Ring Road along the Varuna river. 

The project will be developed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) under the Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM).

The corridor forms a key part of the Varanasi Decongestion Plan and is designed to improve connectivity between NH-31, Kashi Railway Station, the Varanasi Ring Road, Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport, Varanasi Junction, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction, Ramnagar Port and the city's iconic ghats.

ALSO READ : Cabinet Approves Rs 14,115 Crore Highway Projects, Clears Rs 6,970 Crore Dwarka Tunnel In Delhi

The government said the access-controlled corridor, designed for speeds of 80-100 kmph, will cut travel time between NH-31 and Kashi Railway Station to about 20 minutes from the current 40 minutes, while easing traffic congestion, improving road safety and lowering vehicle operating costs.

The project, with a total capital cost of Rs 10,998.32 crore, includes Rs 4,565.33 crore towards civil construction and Rs 934.91 crore for land acquisition.

The government said the corridor will also improve connectivity to the Chandauli Social Economic Zone, six logistics hubs and other key economic and transport nodes, supporting multimodal connectivity under the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan. 

It added that the project is expected to boost freight movement, tourism and regional economic activity across eastern Uttar Pradesh.

ALSO READ : Seven-Fold Rise In Funds For Externally Aided Projects In Northeast Under Modi Govt: Sitharaman

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

'Usurping Pirates', 'Invaders': Argentina Vice-President Blasts England Ahead Of FIFA WC Semifinal Clash

'Usurping Pirates', 'Invaders': Argentina Vice-President Blasts England Ahead Of FIFA WC Semifinal Clash

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com