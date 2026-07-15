Swiggy Instamart Partners With HPCL To Launch India's First Quick-Commerce LPG Cylinder Delivery

Swiggy Instamart, India's leading quick-commerce platform, has partnered with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), a Maharatna Central Public Sector Enterprise, to launch India's first on-demand LPG cylinder delivery service through a quick-commerce platform.

The initiative brings an essential household utility into the instant-delivery ecosystem and marks the launch of HPCL's newly introduced HP Navya 10 kg composite LPG cylinder on Instamart.

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According to the official release, the service will initially go live in Bengaluru, allowing consumers to order HP Navya, a next-generation composite LPG cylinder designed for modern households. The cylinder is lightweight, corrosion-resistant and equipped with enhanced safety features.

Its translucent body enables customers to monitor gas levels easily, while its compact design makes it suitable for apartments, small families, working professionals, students and households seeking a convenient secondary LPG option. Alongside HP Navya, Instamart will also offer HPCL's 5 kg metal LPG cylinder.

A key feature of the service is that consumers do not require an existing domestic LPG connection to place an order. First-time purchases will be treated as new cylinder purchases, while subsequent orders will function as refill requests, with customers required to return the empty HPCL cylinder during delivery.

"Orders placed through Instamart will be fulfilled by HPCL's authorised distributor network and delivered by trained personnel following applicable safety and regulatory protocols. First-time buyers will undergo identity verification, with proof-of-delivery documentation ensuring a secure and compliant process," it further added.

Instamart CEO Amitesh Jha said, "Instamart has expanded its consumption use cases well beyond groceries to become part of everyday life. With HPCL, we're extending that convenience to an essential household service, bringing LPG onto Instamart while maintaining the safety and reliability standards consumers expect."

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For Instamart, which offers more than 50,000 stock-keeping units across over 131 cities, the partnership marks its entry into high-trust utility categories. For HPCL, it represents the expansion of its LPG distribution expertise into a technology-driven delivery model aimed at improving accessibility and customer experience, the release further stated.

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